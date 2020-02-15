Tesla Model S Turned into Cyberwagon Embodies Sinister Simplicity

Do you know how vampires in action movies are ancient creatures that have seen the birth of nations yet are in touch with modern tech, like guns, helicopters, and whatnot? Well, if they ever get around to making a Blade or Underworld reboot, they're going to have to put EVs in that movie.
Over the past year, Teslas have gone from good to "I can't talk about anything else." Their range is going up steadily, so you could probably drive Count Dracula from New York to Los Angeles using the Supercharger network.
That's the first thing we imagined happening when rendering artist The Sketch Monkey revealed his Tesla "Cyberwagon" rendering. This was inspired by several station wagon or shooting brake makeovers that have popped up all over Europe.
We thought they were all kind of nifty, but with his keen eye, the rendering artist spotted many design flaws. He believes it's not a matter of simply changing the roof of the Model S, as the simple lines of the car don't allow that to happen.
So instead, his rendering starts almost from scratch. The major inspiration for this image seems to be the now infamous Cybertruck. Basically, the wagon is supposed to be so minimalist that you can't remove any line or else you wouldn't have a car.
Not surprisingly, the approach ends up looking like a futuristic hearse, the kind that a millionaire who melts when exposed to light might need. Also, the boxy shape might remind some of Volvo, most likely the 200 series wagons.
So will Tesla make something like this? It's impossible to say. Before the Cybertruck came out, everybody expected it to look like an evolution of an F-150 or Silverado. And if every Tesla model gets the cyber treatment, a wagon makes more sense than a sedan because the wedge roof would restrict the headroom in the back.
