Tesla Model 3 Gets DarwinPRO iMP Performance Carbon-Fiber Widebody Kit

Tuning is big business these days, and with the democratization of EVs, aftermarket companies are much obliged to come up with increasingly wilder products. The carbon-fiber widebody kit from DarwinPRO iMP Performance is certainly up there with the wildest of them, designed specifically for the Tesla Model 3.
Listed at $10,820 on Alibaba by Fuzhou BSD Auto Parts, the kit is also available in the guise of individual parts. The hood and side skirts, for example, are retailing at $1,350 and $1,950 while a flare costs $1,350.
Protected by bubble bags and foam and shipped in cardboard boxes, the widebody kit is installed with screws or 3M adhesive tape according to the product’s description on the Chinese website. Fuzhou BSD Auto Parts further recommends a professional installing the parts to your electric sedan.
The demo vehicle in the photo gallery further boasts a Formula 1-style LED brake light integrated into the rear aerodynamic diffuser, larger wheels with a double-spoke design, low-profile summer tires, and what appears to be a lowered suspension system. The bright yellow paintwork and black detailing certainly look like a great combo, furthered by the naked carbon add-ons.
When it comes to modifications to the e-motors and interior, BSD doesn’t offer such services for the Tesla Model 3. The company currently consists of “60 skilled workers and 20 managers” according to the description on Alibaba, operating a factory in Fujian spanning over an area of 9,000 square meters.
Browsing through the company’s website, a price list from 2019 reveals that widebody kits and carbon-fiber parts are also available for the W205 Mercedes-AMG C 63, Jaguar F-Type, the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-AMG GT and GTS, as well as the SLS and W218 CLS. You can even get a carbon-fiber and see-through hood for the R35 Nissan GT-R for as little as $3,845 and up to $5,385 for double-sided carbon, excluding shipping.
If you want something a little more subtle than a widebody kit for your Model 3, the Vorsteiner VOLTA may be right up your alley.
