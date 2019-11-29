Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Driving Through Hawthorne, California

Instagram user @chicago_roy, a.k.a. “the guy that filmed the #teslacybertruck driving on the streets of Hawthorne, CA,” can answer this question. Spotted out on public roads, the Cybertruck looks massive even when compared to the Tesla Model X following it. The clip shown by Elon during the premiere also reveals that the Ford F-150 SuperCrew is shorter and narrower than the e-pickup promising 500-plus miles of range.
Tesla describes the exterior shell of the Cybertruck as an exoskeleton, and every component is designed for strength and endurance. Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel and Armor Glass are only two of the highlights, along with 100 cubic feet of bed storage. No fewer than three powertrain and battery options are available to order, and the all-wheel-drive Tri Motor promises more than 14,000 pounds of towing capacity.
Remember when Ford used to make the F-150 Lighting and Dodge had that Viper-engined Ram truck? Tesla is bound to obliterate both of them, as well as the F-150 Raptor and upcoming Rebel TRX, with a zero-to-60-mph acceleration of less than 2.9 seconds.
Ordering the full self-driving option for $7,000 “will secure your price as it increases in the future” according to the U.S. configurator, but don’t expect Tesla to go overboard with this claim. After all, Elon did tweet that “you should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”
I was the 1st to show the world the Tesla Cyber Truck in the street. The video has been seen 40 mil. times. Can I be the 1st to show the world the inside of the truck @elonmusk ? #TeslaPickupTruck #TeslaCyberTruck #elonmusk #tesla pic.twitter.com/T4CcG1DBbB— Showoff (@Chicago_Roy) November 29, 2019