autoevolution

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Driving Through Hawthorne, California

29 Nov 2019, 14:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Unlike other Tesla reveals, the debut of the Cybertruck was actually fun because Elon Musk didn’t expect the driver’s window to shatter from throwing a steel ball. The quirky electric pickup is nothing more than a prototype for the time being, and as mentioned in a previous story, there’s a lot to redesign until Tesla kicks off series production.
12 photos
Tesla ATVTesla ATVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EV
The design of the Cybertruck isn’t expected to change too much from the working prototype, and that’s alright because the straight-edged silhouette helps with durability and towing capacity. Fixing a dented body panel should also be easy, but have you ever wondered how sizeable the newcomer is when compared to a half-ton pickup?

Instagram user @chicago_roy, a.k.a. “the guy that filmed the #teslacybertruck driving on the streets of Hawthorne, CA,” can answer this question. Spotted out on public roads, the Cybertruck looks massive even when compared to the Tesla Model X following it. The clip shown by Elon during the premiere also reveals that the Ford F-150 SuperCrew is shorter and narrower than the e-pickup promising 500-plus miles of range.

Tesla describes the exterior shell of the Cybertruck as an exoskeleton, and every component is designed for strength and endurance. Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel and Armor Glass are only two of the highlights, along with 100 cubic feet of bed storage. No fewer than three powertrain and battery options are available to order, and the all-wheel-drive Tri Motor promises more than 14,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Remember when Ford used to make the F-150 Lighting and Dodge had that Viper-engined Ram truck? Tesla is bound to obliterate both of them, as well as the F-150 Raptor and upcoming Rebel TRX, with a zero-to-60-mph acceleration of less than 2.9 seconds.

Ordering the full self-driving option for $7,000 “will secure your price as it increases in the future” according to the U.S. configurator, but don’t expect Tesla to go overboard with this claim. After all, Elon did tweet that “you should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”
Tesla Cybertruck EV Tesla pickup truck 2022 Tesla Cybertruck
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS CybertruckTESLA MOTORS Cybertruck Fullsize PickupTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day