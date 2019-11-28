Dubai Police Adds Tesla Cybertruck to Its Fleet of Supercars

The Dubai Police is nothing if not PR-savvy, and their fleet of supercars and shameless bragging about it online are proof of that. With all the conversations going on about the Tesla Cybertruck, they weren’t going to miss the opportunity to get more media attention.
So, the Dubai Police Force has announced on Twitter that the Tesla Cybertruck will be joining the fleet of supercars, come 2020. You can see the official tweet at the bottom of the page, along with a render of how the angular and much-derided new truck will look like in police livery. Hint: it's still ugly.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, tells Arabian Business that, indeed, the Cybertruck will be coming to Dubai in an official capacity in 2020. Like the rest of the supercars employed by the police here, it will be used to “enhance security presence in tourist destinations, such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Residence and La Mer.”
The Dubai PD has never made a secret of the fact that they use supercars both for practical reasons and for good PR, which they consider essential to bridge the gap between officers and the rich residents and tourists they’re supposed to protect. That’s also why their supercars are used on “light” missions, which is a subtle way of saying they’re being paraded around tourist hotspots, so people can stare at and take photos of them.
As for why the Commander says the Cybertruck will join the fleet in 2020, you can probably chalk that down to over-zealousness or the desire to ride the publicity wave. Elon Musk has said that production on the truck will start in late 2021, and that’s assuming everything goes according to plan and there are no delays.
Pricing on the Cybertruck starts at $39,900 for the single-motor option and goes up to $69,900 for the tri-motor one. Since the announcement on November 21, 250,000 people have already made a $100 deposit for one such electrical truck.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, tells Arabian Business that, indeed, the Cybertruck will be coming to Dubai in an official capacity in 2020. Like the rest of the supercars employed by the police here, it will be used to “enhance security presence in tourist destinations, such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Residence and La Mer.”
The Dubai PD has never made a secret of the fact that they use supercars both for practical reasons and for good PR, which they consider essential to bridge the gap between officers and the rich residents and tourists they’re supposed to protect. That’s also why their supercars are used on “light” missions, which is a subtle way of saying they’re being paraded around tourist hotspots, so people can stare at and take photos of them.
As for why the Commander says the Cybertruck will join the fleet in 2020, you can probably chalk that down to over-zealousness or the desire to ride the publicity wave. Elon Musk has said that production on the truck will start in late 2021, and that’s assuming everything goes according to plan and there are no delays.
Pricing on the Cybertruck starts at $39,900 for the single-motor option and goes up to $69,900 for the tri-motor one. Since the announcement on November 21, 250,000 people have already made a $100 deposit for one such electrical truck.
417) /(J - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4— Dubai Police417) /(J (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019