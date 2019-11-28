Tesla Cybertruck 6x6 Rendered, Looks Like a Moon Rover

Regardless of what the rational part of one's brain has to say about the Tesla Cybertruck, or the tons of keyboard warriors who went on a hate crusade against the oddball-grade pickup, the truck continues to keep the Internet on its toes. And it's not just debate, as we're also talking about aficionados who believe the CBRTRK looks too... conventional. Well, this is how rendering like the one we have here are born.
The pixel work staring at us from behind the screen portrays the Cybertruck in 6x6 form. The extra wheels make for the big news, but there are also a few small styling changes aimed at making the workhorse more appealing.
Now, Tesla Motors has come up with precise numbers for the machine and these would all change if an extra axle was added. Heck, simply throwing the said hardware on would likely affect the abilities of the vehicle - if you're not convinced of this, check out this clip portraying a fake Mercedes-Benz G63 6x6 trying to show some rugged terrain who's boss and failing.
Then again, if Tesla does bring the Cybertruck to the world in this form (and even if it refines it en route to production), you can expect at least one 6x6 conversion to be offered by a third party. Now, in case you're wondering who would build something like that, perhaps Hennessey Performance, who already covers such matters on multiple fronts, would be the first on the list.
So what if the Cybertruck doesn't need three axles to stop the show? As mentioned anyway, it will probably receive a six-wheeler conversion. And here's to hoping that, unlike the G63 mentioned above and, as is the case with the said Hennessey machines, the job will actually involve a 6x6 and not a 6x4 configuration with two passive wheels thrown in there for the sake of it.
Meanwhile, you can even check out a second Tesla Cybertruck 6x6 monster in the rendering at the bottom of the page.
This is my custom Tesla Cybertruck 2022 Re-design IDEA into 6x6 monster