Ease the Wait for Forza Horizon 5 With Project CARS 3, Now With a Huge Price Cut

On the other hand, there are plenty of others racing games out there that are worth trying in the meantime, and Project CARS 3 is clearly one of them. And best of all, it’s now available with a massive price cut.Project CARS 3 is available on Steam with a 70 percent discount which means that instead of $59.99, you can buy it today for just $17.99. That is just for the standard game, as the Deluxe Edition, typically sold for $94.99, can be yours right now for just $28.49, also 70 percent off on Valve's platform.The price cut is available until June 24, so you still have two days left to get Project CARS 3 at the lowest price since launch.In the meantime, if you’re waiting for any game updates, Slightly Mad Studios confirmed earlier this year Project CARS 3 would continue to receive fresh content regularly. That said, no new-generation console version of the game is planned, which means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will simply have to stick with the existing version with backwards compatibility.“Project CARS 3 will run as a backwards compatible title on PS5 & the new Xbox consoles, and we will continue to support the game with additional updates & content,” the studio said.And yet, that doesn’t make Project CARS 3 any less impressive, as it’s still one of the best racing games available right now. If you already own it, all packs previously sold for $9.99 are also 50 percent cheaper.