Ease the Wait for Forza Horizon 5 With Project CARS 3, Now With a Huge Price Cut

Forza Horizon 5 is without a doubt one of the biggest announcements of the year for the racing games industry, but waiting until the fall to finally be able to play the game is going to be one big struggle for most fans of the series.
On the other hand, there are plenty of others racing games out there that are worth trying in the meantime, and Project CARS 3 is clearly one of them. And best of all, it’s now available with a massive price cut.
Project CARS 3 is available on Steam with a 70 percent discount which means that instead of $59.99, you can buy it today for just $17.99. That is just for the standard game, as the Deluxe Edition, typically sold for $94.99, can be yours right now for just $28.49, also 70 percent off on Valve's platform.
The price cut is available until June 24, so you still have two days left to get Project CARS 3 at the lowest price since launch.
In the meantime, if you’re waiting for any game updates, Slightly Mad Studios confirmed earlier this year Project CARS 3 would continue to receive fresh content regularly. That said, no new-generation console version of the game is planned, which means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will simply have to stick with the existing version with backwards compatibility.
“Project CARS 3 will run as a backwards compatible title on PS5 & the new Xbox consoles, and we will continue to support the game with additional updates & content,” the studio said.
And yet, that doesn’t make Project CARS 3 any less impressive, as it’s still one of the best racing games available right now. If you already own it, all packs previously sold for $9.99 are also 50 percent cheaper.
Project CARS 3 is available on Steam with a 70 percent discount which means that instead of $59.99, you can buy it today for just $17.99. That is just for the standard game, as the Deluxe Edition, typically sold for $94.99, can be yours right now for just $28.49, also 70 percent off on Valve's platform.
The price cut is available until June 24, so you still have two days left to get Project CARS 3 at the lowest price since launch.
In the meantime, if you’re waiting for any game updates, Slightly Mad Studios confirmed earlier this year Project CARS 3 would continue to receive fresh content regularly. That said, no new-generation console version of the game is planned, which means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will simply have to stick with the existing version with backwards compatibility.
“Project CARS 3 will run as a backwards compatible title on PS5 & the new Xbox consoles, and we will continue to support the game with additional updates & content,” the studio said.
And yet, that doesn’t make Project CARS 3 any less impressive, as it’s still one of the best racing games available right now. If you already own it, all packs previously sold for $9.99 are also 50 percent cheaper.