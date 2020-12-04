Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat Widebody Is the Muscle Minivan We Need

Some renderings are more memorable than others, and the one sitting before us, which portrays the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica in SRT Hellcat trim, certainly pushes the right buttons. Heck, even FCA design boss Ralph Gilles shared the independent effort (more on this below) on his Instagram page just hours after it surfaced.
The mid-cycle revamp Chrysler introduced for the 2021 model year Pacifica brought AWD to the game and while the 287 horsepower of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 provide a respectable driving experience, the HEMI muscle imagined here seems like the right kind of spice. Besides, Gilles delivered his own doodle on the matter back in the days when he spearheaded the SRT offensive.
Will we see it happening? Even hoping for such a derivative would be a long stretch, but while we're (digital) dreaming, why not list a few reasons for such a contraption to come to the real world?
For starters, FCA has been throwing Hellcat V8s at just about everything, from the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Durango, to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Ram 1500 TRX. We're not greedy, we'd even settle for the N/A 392 V8 that recently landed under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler, but we digress.
And now that we're keeping our fingers crossed for the 2021 edition of the SEMA show to take place (this year's event was sadly canceled due to the global health crisis), perhaps we could at least see a concept of the sort on the Vegas floor. Chrysler did bring the eye-catching Pacifica Cadence to SEMA back in 2016, but that was a real-life showcase of Mopar accessories rather than a high-horsepower monster.
As for the mind behind these widebody pixels, the Pacifica Hellcat was imagined by digital artist Abimelec Arellano. And, if you've seen some of the digital master's previous work, especially his What-if series portraying small universes built around range-toppers carmakers could've built in the past, the muscle SUV alternative we have here will only seem natural.
Will we see it happening? Even hoping for such a derivative would be a long stretch, but while we're (digital) dreaming, why not list a few reasons for such a contraption to come to the real world?
For starters, FCA has been throwing Hellcat V8s at just about everything, from the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Durango, to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Ram 1500 TRX. We're not greedy, we'd even settle for the N/A 392 V8 that recently landed under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler, but we digress.
And now that we're keeping our fingers crossed for the 2021 edition of the SEMA show to take place (this year's event was sadly canceled due to the global health crisis), perhaps we could at least see a concept of the sort on the Vegas floor. Chrysler did bring the eye-catching Pacifica Cadence to SEMA back in 2016, but that was a real-life showcase of Mopar accessories rather than a high-horsepower monster.
As for the mind behind these widebody pixels, the Pacifica Hellcat was imagined by digital artist Abimelec Arellano. And, if you've seen some of the digital master's previous work, especially his What-if series portraying small universes built around range-toppers carmakers could've built in the past, the muscle SUV alternative we have here will only seem natural.