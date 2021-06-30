autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

YouTuber Demonstrates Main Issue With EVs In a Single Tweet: Repairability

30 Jun 2021, 08:30 UTC ·
Home > News > U-turn
EVs are often praised for being maintenance-free vehicles, which is not exactly correct. Rich Benoit – from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel – learned that while rebuilding a Tesla Model S. That even pushed him to open a shop dedicated to electric cars called Electrified Garage. In a recent tweet, he demonstrated how crucial that is when it comes to keeping these cars running – as well as reducing insurance prices.
8 photos
Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3 Battery PackTesla Model 3 Battery PackTesla Model 3 Battery PackTesla Model 3 Battery PackTesla Battery PackTesla Model 3 Battery Pack
Benoit reported how a 2,000-mile Tesla Model 3 ran into some debris on the road and broke a battery pack coolant tube. At a Tesla Service Center, the owner received a quote for $16,000: he would have to replace the entire battery pack. His insurance company would write the car off. Check his tweet below.

What Benoit and his repair shop proposed to do was to get the car back to the road “safely and cost-effectively.” We have contacted Benoit to learn more about the solution, but that will probably be in a video really soon. We believe the Electrified Garage will either repair the broken coolant tube or replace it for a much lower cost than the $16,000 Tesla would demand from the owner.

Hitting debris on the road is quite a common thing. The first concern that episode brings to mind is how protected these coolant tubes are. Although we have never heard of a similar case, this is enough to bring awareness to the issue.

The second point of discussion here is why a broken coolant tube requires a company to replace an entire battery pack. If this part is subject to breaking, it should be easily replaceable. If the idea is never needing to replace it, it should be better protected.

Depending on how Tesla evaluates this repair, it may decide to block access to Supercharging to this car, as it has with other vehicles considered as write-offs. Jason Hughes had this issue with his Model S after it had “a dented front fender and fascia,” even if the car was perfectly safe: the insurance company deemed the repair costs too high.

Hughes accused Tesla of doing so not out of safety concerns but just to force people to buy new EVs. Presenting a $16,000 quote for a car that may cost around $40,000 is asking for insurance companies to write it off. Offering Tesla Insurance will not help to solve that. Owners and insurance companies may only want to fix their cars “safely and cost-effectively.” Wouldn’t it be nice?

Tesla Tesla Model 3 Repairability rich rebuilds Electrified Garage Battery pack coolant tube
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day