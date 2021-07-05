18-Year-Old Takes Dad's 3,200-HP Viper on the Street, It's Crazy at Just 8 PSI

Boat-Inspired Casa Ojala Has 1,000+ Possible Configurations, Is Self-Sufficient

We have been watching the tale of the two Patels and their purpose-built Dodge Viper for a while, and it’s been an amazing ride so far. The black Dodge Viper has become nothing short of a legend among drag racing fans as it’s been around since way back when V10 Vipers weren’t popular at all with performance builds. Still, it’s possible that dad’s 2012 run of 6.98s (at almost 208 mph/335 kph) cemented the path to Viper glory for many creations afterward.The son has been great at following in his dad's footsteps. After late last year he raced the monster Viper to a not-so-shabby first (official) quarter-mile attempt of 7.67s at 155 mph (250 kph), it’s quite clear he progressed very quickly. As such, back in May, he managed to set a new ¼ mile record in his category, nailing a spectacular 6.95s pass at 202 mph (326 kph), and a quick reminder is offered at the 2:05 mark. Notice that in less than a year, he passed dad’s best ET and only has to work out the perfect setup for a higher trap speed?Then you’re also going to be completely hooked on his attitude towards life. There are no crazy shenanigans or star-infused dashes, and we’re amazed (just like the TRC guys) by the incredible composure he shows on and off the drag racing strip. It’s not just a cool dad-and-son story with a passing of the torch twist; it’s a complete life lesson. Automotive-style, because in between the interview bits (seen at the 0:50, 8:38, or 12:04 marks), there’s some sweet action to keep us company.That is because the mental Dodge Viper that should deliver well more than 3,000 horsepower without even dialing the 88-millimeter turbos up to 40 PSI has been taken out on the street for this TRC feature. And the “wow” at the 4:38 mark doesn’t even begin to describe the gut-punching feelings delivered at just 8 to 9 PSI of boost.