2,000+ HP Twin-Turbo Viper Huffs, Puffs, Takes Over Drag Strip With 7.23s Run

Dunphy recently brought his 2,000+ hp Viper to a Street Car Takeover event in Atlanta, Georgia, and initially struggled while trying to get his car to hook properly. Later in the day, he did manage to complete two fast runs, the first resulting in a 7.43-second pass at 197.33 mph (317.57 kph). The next pass once again needed to be aborted, but then came the 7.23-second run at a staggering 199.49 mph (321 kph).Basically, this Viper will cover a quarter-mile going as fast as the overall top speed of something like a stock Lamborghini Huracan . It’s ridiculous but in a good way.We could tell we were in for a treat the second we saw this car pull a wheelie off the mark—that’s how you know the tires are biting into the asphalt with an immense amount of force.You know what? Let’s do a deep dive on this Viper really quick because it didn’t start off by being this formidable. When Dunphy brought the car to Vengeance Racing, all he wanted was to double the output of the V10 , so they went with a custom twin-turbo system with Precision 68/70 turbochargers. They also gave it a new clutch, plus a few other mods, resulting in a “completely streetable” 1,060 rwhp on pump E85.When it was still stock, it would run 144 mph (232 kph) passes. It was doing 180 mph (290 kph) passes with the mods, which was quite the step up. One brand new V10 engine later, and the car was pushing 1,497 rwhp or more than 1,700 hp at the crank. That mod also came with a roll cage, parachute, and a fire suppression system.Oh, and by the way, this car still had a manual gearbox at that point, although eventually, they installed a TH400 gearbox from RPM Transmissions that really unlocked the car’s true potential. Then came other modifications, culminating in more than 1,900 whp sent to the rear wheels, which is beyond 2,000 hp at the crank.The ultimate goal for this car is a sub-7 second pass , which we’re pretty sure it will eventually be able to pull off.