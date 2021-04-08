autoevolution
White Hot 2017 Dodge Viper GTC Is a High-Spec Snake That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

This has to be one of the cleanest and most beautiful fifth-gen Viper specs we’ve seen in a very long time. It’s a 2017 model, which was the final production year for Dodge’s iconic V10-powered supercar. Furthermore, it only has 1,500 miles (2,400 km) on the clock, so forget about grabbing it at a good price.
According to its Bring a Trailer ad, this car was specified in Viper White Clear Coat through the GTC customization program, which means that its original owner was also enrolled in a unique VIP program. Basically, this guaranteed that nobody would be allowed to order another Viper using this exact specification for an entire model year, in turn creating a one-of-one car.

That explains why this Viper looks so darn good, with the factory Advanced Aerodynamics package adding the carbon fiber front and rear spoilers to go with the SRT hood and Satin Black accents. Other highlights include the tinted windows, 18-inch front and 19-inch rear Black Vapor wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires, plus orange-finished Brembo calipers with ventilated and cross-drilled discs at each corner.

The interior isn’t any less special, featuring Laguna leather power six-way seats, the Anodized Carbon interior package, Alcantara headliner, an 18-speaker Harman/Hardon audio system, Nappa leather throughout the cabin, contrast stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber inlays, and plenty more.

You won’t be lacking in performance either with the car, thanks to its 8.4-liter V10 engine, mated to a six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual gearbox. The power unit is factory rated at 645 hp (654 PS) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, so it should offer you plenty of pulling power, especially higher up in the rev range.

This Viper sold for just over $116,000 originally (with $2,495's worth of optional extras), and it could easily hit that mark again once the auction concludes next week.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
