Next-Gen Dodge Viper Looks Like the Ultimate Supercar in Stunning New Rendering

The Dodge Viper, later known as the SRT Viper, went out with a bang in 2017. Its odd-firing 8.4-liter V10 engine was already the stuff of legend, and few lap records were safe whenever the ACR variant took to the race track.
Looking at the current supercar landscape, there’s definitely room for a Viper, seeing as how the second-generation Ford GT is very much on the expensive side, while the C8 Corvette has yet to bless us with anything resembling a flagship offering. Sure, you could argue that newer Shelby Mustangs fill that Viper-sized gap pretty well, but they’re clearly not the same type of vehicle.
Yet, who knows what the future might hold, and if we’ve learned anything from the car industry is that any nameplate can be resurrected at any time, either in continuation to what it once was, or as something vastly different (like GM did with Hummer).
As far as futuristic Vipers go, this illustration by the talented Guillaume Mazerolle is about as stunning as they come, and we’ve seen our fair share of Viper renders. He based his project around the notion of what the Viper might look like in the plug-in hybrid era, an idea that came to him as he got to experience a real-life Viper GTS-R.
He named his creation the Viper Basilisk, a moniker that describes a mythological creature that’s half rooster, half reptile. Not a bad way to describe a car powered by internal combustion, as well as electricity.
When it comes to the design, Mazerolle used the second-generation Viper as a starting point, specifically the 1996 Viper GTS with its “crossed” grille and hood intake. He also looked at the third-generation Viper with its strong character lines.
The result is an uber-aggressive looking supercar, with flared arches, slim headlights, and a surprisingly wide frame. It looks very planted and properly futuristic, so let’s hope somebody from Stellantis gets to see these images so they can begin feeling inspired.
As for the rear end, it has a ducktail spoiler section embedded into the fascia, plus two centered exhaust pipes for a retro-futuristic effect.
