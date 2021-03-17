Beastly Twin-Turbo 2,630-HP Dodge Viper Shows How It Exerts Street Supremacy

We have seen many crazy and exotic rides featured in videos coming from That Racing Channel, so when they point out in the description that they're dealing with “one of the most insane street cars” they ever encountered, we’re all eyes and ears. After all, the menacing black Dodge Viper already caught our attention with its flame-spitting technical credentials and stealthy Calvo Motorsports side lettering.
As always with the TRC videos, there’s a little intro to give us the highlights before diving into the actual presentation part (from the 1:23 mark) with Charles, our host for this particular feature. His big smile should be considered as a teaser for the great things to come, especially since the description also mentions there’s going to be some eyeball sucking to the back of one’s head.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and hear the story of how the owner came to have this Viper after previously having fun in a camouflage wrapped C7 Z06 Corvette. Apparently, a Calvo creation destroyed his ride at an event, and he decided to go and look for street racing glory with the latter subsequently.
Of course, there’s ample evidence about his Viper’s abilities, which has been taken from the CM1600 form (check it out at the 2:51 mark) to the current CM2000 setup. That’s not entirely accurate, as the Viper is still a work in progress and has become a custom package since faster racers are gunning for the glory of delivering the first defeat to this bespoke Calvo Viper.
It’s now running a nine-liter motor (they’re in Denver, Colorado, so “the air is terrible”) that’s also equipped with twin 8685 turbos, a dry sump, and Motec engine management system so it can send all its power to the wheels using a PPG sequential gearbox.
By the way, as far as power is concerned, the Viper—which remains a street car—can go up as far as 2,630 horsepower on ethanol (they have the dyno to prove it), even though Charles’ ride along starts (from the five-minute mark) at a much “tamer” setting of 1,600 hp.
The craziness pauses from the 7:30 mark, but don’t worry because the discussion about the latest improvements gives way to more hooning from the ten-minute mark. Actually, as things get dialed a notch (going to the 1,900-hp setting), we’ll just sit back and let you enjoy the ride.
