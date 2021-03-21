2005 Dodge Viper Has More Power Than a Bugatti Chiron, Is Reasonably Priced

One of my good friends bought his Mazda RX-7 FD3S two years ago, and the car came with 320 horsepower on tap. I've driven quite a few modern cars with over 400 horsepower, but none felt as fast as his FD. Even so, he decided to go for a single-turbo setup, which will give him access to about 500 horsepower in the end. What I'm trying to say here is that you can never have enough, and more horsepower will always be there for the taking.
And everyone knows that horsepower is like extra money in the bank. You don't always need all of it, but it's good to know it's there. And that seems to be the motto of the person who built this third-generation Dodge Viper. It might seem relatively normal at first glance, as normal as a Viper might be, but several things will let you know that there's more than meets the eye here.
And if the huge Mickey Thompson Pro rear tires aren't enough for you to catch on to, then the rear parachute might provide the final clue. If we were to sum this car up in just a few words, the seller's note fits right in: "This is one of the world's fastest Gen III Vipers! It has been fully built by NTH Moto, and more than $252,000 have been invested to bring it up to current spec!"
While this car is initially advertised as a 7-second car, it actually managed to do an 8.54 pass on the quarter-mile (402 meters), with a trap speed of 171 mph (275 kph)! This result was achieved on 93-octane, but it seems that its sister car is indeed the world's fastest Gen III Viper, as it managed to do a 7.70-second pass at 188 mph (302 kph), while running on One Ethanol R. That is quite impressive for a car that looks almost stock on the outside!
it was fully built back in 2015, and it already has several wins and runner-up finishes under its belt. The list of mods includes everything you would expect from a car built to do 7-seconds passes, including heavy-duty forged and coated pistons, billet steel connecting rods, a dry-sump oil system, a full valvetrain with titanium retainers, and many more top-shelf parts.
This is a 2000-horsepower machine, and the 522 cubic inches (8.55-liters) V10 is now force-fed via a twin-turbo system, and as you'd expect with this kind of a project, there's also fast access to nitrous. The transmission is an ATI Pro Mod spec T400 with all the upgrade options available. With the drivetrain having to cope with so much stress, this Viper now has a carbon-fiber driveshaft, upgraded race axles, and also a race-spec IRS differential setup.
You might be happy to hear that the transmission has last been serviced in February of 2020, so it should be good for at least a few more events. Creature comforts are almost non-existent, with no A/C and no radio, and genuine Tillet carbon fiber seats, but at least there's an automatic fire suppression system to keep you safe in an event of a malfunction. At the end of the day, you could drive back home in this, should you be willing to part with $164,800.
