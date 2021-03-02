2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Launch Edition Makes People Crazy During Online Auction

The V10-powered monstrosity that went by the name Dodge Viper has long bit the dust. No new ones being made, but if you really like them and search the States long enough, one that is nearly new might just reveal itself. Kind of like this one here.
Back in 2012, when the Viper's discontinuation was a far-off nightmare, the company introduced the so-called GTS Launch Edition. It was supposed to be a nod to Viper incarnations of earlier years and a way for hardcore customers to be treated to a special version of an all-American sports car.
Just 150 of them ended up being made, each powered by a mid-mounted 8.4-liter V10 rated at 640 horsepower and 600 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque, and tied to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
It came with all sorts of goodies, including GTS Blue with dual full-length Bright White stripes, a Stryker hood badge, serialized dash plaque on the inside attesting to the car’s lineage, and special five-spoke polished forged aluminum wheels.
The one you see here is number 101 of the 150 made. It packs all the hardware its breed came with, down to the carbon-fiber body panels and black leather inside. It even comes with an extra set of Pirelli tires. But most importantly, it was barely used in the years that have passed since it rolled off the assembly lines.
The odometer shows 5,000 miles (8,000 km), and that was enough to convince a bunch of people to bid like crazy for it during an online auction on Bring a Trailer.
You see, when the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Launch Edition was new, it was selling for about $150,000. The bidding war (12 bids placed so far) on this one comes close to that, with the highest sum offered at the time of writing (and about eight hours left in the process) being $121,000.
