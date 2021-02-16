Dodge Viper SUV Is the Rendering Nobody Asked For, Would Be a Lambo Killer

We don't need to tell you that SUVs are the new sports cars. Manufacturers invest billions to ensure their high-riders can have more than 600 horsepower, but it's mostly the Europeans that do this. It would be cool if Dodge could revive the Viper and make it into a Lamborghini Urus killer.
The idea isn't exactly new, as rumors of a Corvette SUV have been circulating for quite some time. These go together with reports that the 'Vette would become its own brand, separate from Chevrolet. As cool as the mid-engined C8 is, true prestige nowadays comes from SUVs. They're more desirable, more expensive, and defy expectations in a way that traditional sports cars can't.
But while everybody made Corvette SUV renderings, few tried to imagine a Viper 4x4 like wb.artist20. The notion is quite sacrilegious, as Dodge let the V10 monster die rather than alter its basic formula. But, if you think about it, even Ferrari is trying to get away with making such a vehicle.
A Viper SUV could get away with limited production and many more flaws than any conventional Dodge model, so it all makes sense. Until the Purosangue arrives, the model to beat is the Lamborghini Urus. Despite having the same kind of powertrain as everything else in the segment, a twin-turbo V8, this Italian SUV really does have the characteristics of a supercar. However, a Viper 4x4 might have a superior V10 soundtrack.
As you probably know, Lamborghini and the Viper have a connection. The 10-cylinder unit at the front of the American supercar was initially a 5.9-liter (360) Magnum engine with more cylinders. Chrysler's had recently bought Lamborghini, and this meant it could call upon their high-performance engine experts. Dodge gave them the architecture to see what could be made, and an aluminum beast with 400 horsepower was the result. In its final form of 2017, this engine was a 600+ horsepower 8.4L V10 that revs to over 6000 rpm and spits fire out the side exhausts.
But while everybody made Corvette SUV renderings, few tried to imagine a Viper 4x4 like wb.artist20. The notion is quite sacrilegious, as Dodge let the V10 monster die rather than alter its basic formula. But, if you think about it, even Ferrari is trying to get away with making such a vehicle.
A Viper SUV could get away with limited production and many more flaws than any conventional Dodge model, so it all makes sense. Until the Purosangue arrives, the model to beat is the Lamborghini Urus. Despite having the same kind of powertrain as everything else in the segment, a twin-turbo V8, this Italian SUV really does have the characteristics of a supercar. However, a Viper 4x4 might have a superior V10 soundtrack.
As you probably know, Lamborghini and the Viper have a connection. The 10-cylinder unit at the front of the American supercar was initially a 5.9-liter (360) Magnum engine with more cylinders. Chrysler's had recently bought Lamborghini, and this meant it could call upon their high-performance engine experts. Dodge gave them the architecture to see what could be made, and an aluminum beast with 400 horsepower was the result. In its final form of 2017, this engine was a 600+ horsepower 8.4L V10 that revs to over 6000 rpm and spits fire out the side exhausts.