Modded Dodge Viper Races Chevy Silverado Drag Truck, Bus Lengths Apart

At least on paper, a velocity battle between a 9-liter Dodge Viper and a Chevrolet Silverado that's been modified for racing duty sounds like a match made in heaven, if only for the sheer spectacle delivered by all the differences between the two.
Then again, things can get more complicated in the real world, especially when racing on the street, where poor traction is just one of the reasons for which you should stick to the prepped surface of the track (more on this below).
Now, the Gen V Viper, which we've had the extreme pleasure to review, has its flaws, but muscle obviously isn't one of them. Nevertheless, the motor of this particular example features a 550-ci (9.0-liter) billet stroker kit, which boosts displacement by a whole key car engine. The list of mods also involves goodies such as forged pistons, ported heads, a custom cam setup and a beastly exhaust.
And, thanks to a 93-octane tune (the motor still features the factory 10.5:1 compression ratio), the still-atmospheric V10 now churns out 722 hp at the rear wheels, which makes for well north of 800 hp at the crank.
As for the truck in question, we're dealing with a second-generation Chevrolet Silverado, whose engine compartment now holds a 5.3-liter LS motor working with an 88mm turbo. And would you look at that - the Chevy now has a side exhaust like the Viper!
We're not aware of the bed-wielding machine's output, but the dedication to sprinting also involves beadlock rear wheels that keep racing slicks in place and a diet, among others.
It looks like both the Dodge and the Chevy struggled to put the power down at times. In fact, YouTuber Sneaky Snakes, who runs the Viper, even explains a white knuckle moment in the comments section of the first clip below, which showcases the race: "Didn't miss [the shift], I let off for a split second after grabbing 3rd to settle the car (wheelspin),"
Nevertheless, as we mentioned in the title above, one of the two slabs of America managed to get way ahead of the other.
Oh, and by the way, while doing battle in the real world should involve a trip to the drag strip for the obvious safety reasons, there are no such constrains in the virtual world, where builds like this Viper serve as inspiration.
In fact, if you check out the second clip below, you'll notice somebody recreated this 9.0L stroker recipe on a Viper TA in the Assetto Corsa sim racer, duking it out with a DME Stage 3-tuned McLaren 12C at the 3:00 timestamp (helmet tip to YouTuber preludeF20Bking for pointing this out in the comments section of the first vid).
