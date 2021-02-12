2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Modded Hellcat, Somebody Gets Walked

Can you imagine the drivers of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat going past each other without engaging in a battle? That should be quite a rare occurrence, especially if the two are part of a larger group of vehicles that got together with that specific aim.
As anybody who knows a thing or two about muscle cars will tell you, a velocity fight between a non-Redeye Hellcat such as the machine we have here and the S550-generation GT500 will end with the pony showing the Mopar machine its taillights. Then again, the situation is different with the beasts sitting before us.
Nevertheless, before zooming in on the matter, we'll remind you to steer clear of engaging in such street fights and stick to the drag strip (pun intended).
To be more precise, while the GT500 came to the brawl in factory form, we can't say the same about its opponent. As the YouTube label behind the camera (Can I Be Frank) states, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI motivating the Challenger features a custom lower pulley, long-tube headers, along with an ECU tune.
And, despite a bit of a debate on the presence of the said pulley going on in the comments section of the clip, the YouTuber insisted on the fact that the owner of the Hellcat mentioned the upgrade after the race. He also explained that the machine now packs about 730 horsepower at the wheels. Now, using the standard 15 percent drivetrain loss for this automatic Hellcat, that would make for almost 860 hp at crankshaft. We'll remind you that the GT500 is officially rated at 760 ponies.
Still, the Blue Oval toy is some 200 lbs (90 kilograms) friendlier to the scales compared to the machine it battled, while its dual-clutch transmission one-ups the otherwise sharp torque converter unit of the Dodge.
Now, once the police were no longer around (check out the video below, and it will all make sense), the two engage in a pair of races that kicked off at around 60 mph (96 kph).
