McLaren 765LT Drag Races 720S, the Gap Is Unbelievable

Given their names, a child could probably tell you that the McLaren 765LT can one-up the 720S. However, even as adults who know a thing or two about the mid-engined creations born in Woking, we have to admit that nothing can fully prepare us for how the Longtail model leaves its sibling behind at the drag strip.
Ever since the 720S came out in 2017, the British supercar has established a rock-solid reputation as a drag racer, crushing fellow supercars and even punching into hypercar territory (here's the thing duking it out with its P1 big brother). And, as a result of all the sprinting might of the 720S, friends started calling it "the supercar that never lost a drag race."
Sure, we alreadky know the new King is here since we've seen the 765LT pulling 10.4s quarter-mile runs out of the box, but this is where we'll return to the point made in the intro.
And to get an idea of the impact such McLarens have on social media, we only have to mention that the battle we have here is held by YouTuber Brooks Weisblat of the Drag Times channel, who currently owns both beasts.
It was only natural for the vlogger to bring the pair of British missiles to the drag strip. And yes, the machines came to the fight in factory condition, albeit while wearing Toyo R888R shoes, a popular choice among racers.
Both the 720S and the 765LT have bombarded dynos with more power than advertised (you'll find the evidence behind those underlined badges), so what are the other secrets of the Longtail, you ask? The most important ones revolve around the scale footprint (such as the advantage of around 150 lbs/68 kilograms) and the shorter gearing.
This family fight is comprised of three rounds, with the action kicking off at the 2:17 point of the video below. Of course, with the drag strip involving more than just the machines themselves, things can get complicated at times, as you'll notice in the clip.
