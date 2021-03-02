1972 Buick Skylark Sun Coupe Restomod Features GS/GSX Upgrades and a 455 V8

Built between 1968 and 1972, the second-generation Buick Skylark offered buyers a lot of variety. You could get it as a four-door sedan, two-door coupe and convertible, plus a two- or four-door hardtop. In the final year of its run came the Sun Coupe variant, which was a little bit more special.
This particular example is said to be the recipient of a “frame-off nut-and-bolt restoration,” according to its Hemmings ad, and we don’t find that at all hard to believe. It’s as stunning a restomod as we’ve ever seen when it comes to the Skylark.
The exterior is dripping Fire Red and has various GS and GSX aesthetic upgrades to go with the chassis and suspension modifications, but first let’s address how it looks. This is all original sheet metal, repainted to look just as it did when the car left the factory all those decades ago. Other noteworthy features include the white vinyl top, GSX front spoiler and lower side moldings, GS 455 Ram Air Hood, rear spoiler, dual sport mirrors, plus a black grille and headlight bezels.
According to the seller, all the glass is new, and everything you see on the outside has either been restored or replaced, such as the window trim, wipers, bumpers, door handles, fender trim, and emblems. The wheels, meanwhile, have a 10-spoke design and measure 18-inches in diameter.
With the doors ajar, you’re left admiring the tri-tone black, white, and red interior, where pretty much everything is now in tip-top shape: dome lights, sun visors, rearview mirror, gauges, sill plates, door panels, center console, and so on. There isn’t any visible wear, which is exactly what car collectors like to hear.
This Skylark also comes with an air-conditioning system and a Retrosound aftermarket sound system, while a USB/AUX input was added in place of the original cigarette lighter. Furthermore, the car has custom front bucket seats, Equus auxiliary gauges, and a Deluxe Sport steering wheel.
As for the powertrain, it is a rebuilt 455-cu-in (7.45L) V8 unit sourced from a 1970 Buick, featuring a Stage 1 camshaft, red valve covers, Quick Fuel 750-cfm carburetor, GS 455 Ram Air induction system, HEI distributor, new radiator, and a custom dual exhaust system. Power is ultimately sent to the rear wheels via a Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 three-speed automatic gearbox.
Considering the Ride Tech suspension with coil-over shocks, four-wheel power-assisted disc brake system, and fast-ratio power-steering system, we certainly don’t doubt this car’s ability to offer a smooth ride.
The exterior is dripping Fire Red and has various GS and GSX aesthetic upgrades to go with the chassis and suspension modifications, but first let’s address how it looks. This is all original sheet metal, repainted to look just as it did when the car left the factory all those decades ago. Other noteworthy features include the white vinyl top, GSX front spoiler and lower side moldings, GS 455 Ram Air Hood, rear spoiler, dual sport mirrors, plus a black grille and headlight bezels.
According to the seller, all the glass is new, and everything you see on the outside has either been restored or replaced, such as the window trim, wipers, bumpers, door handles, fender trim, and emblems. The wheels, meanwhile, have a 10-spoke design and measure 18-inches in diameter.
With the doors ajar, you’re left admiring the tri-tone black, white, and red interior, where pretty much everything is now in tip-top shape: dome lights, sun visors, rearview mirror, gauges, sill plates, door panels, center console, and so on. There isn’t any visible wear, which is exactly what car collectors like to hear.
This Skylark also comes with an air-conditioning system and a Retrosound aftermarket sound system, while a USB/AUX input was added in place of the original cigarette lighter. Furthermore, the car has custom front bucket seats, Equus auxiliary gauges, and a Deluxe Sport steering wheel.
As for the powertrain, it is a rebuilt 455-cu-in (7.45L) V8 unit sourced from a 1970 Buick, featuring a Stage 1 camshaft, red valve covers, Quick Fuel 750-cfm carburetor, GS 455 Ram Air induction system, HEI distributor, new radiator, and a custom dual exhaust system. Power is ultimately sent to the rear wheels via a Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 three-speed automatic gearbox.
Considering the Ride Tech suspension with coil-over shocks, four-wheel power-assisted disc brake system, and fast-ratio power-steering system, we certainly don’t doubt this car’s ability to offer a smooth ride.