Next-Gen Dodge Viper Looks Like a Striking Supercar in Sharp Rendering

It's no secret that, in the supercar segment, styling is the primary language of love. And with so many proposals, be they real or virtual, showing up these days, introducing a design that stands out is no easy feat. Nevertheless, the rendering we have here, an independent effort that could easily portray the hypothetical Viper revival, seems to tick all the right boxes.
The Viper was discontinued back in 2017, since sales of the Gen V fell below expectations, despite the vehicle's stellar performance and the fact that it could rival Italian exotics for a fraction of the cost.
However, after nearly three decades of market presence, the Viper nameplate still has a strong fan base. Enthusiasts still long for the return of the V10 monster, which, with the help of the final Gen V, had grown into a beast that could be surprisingly civilized at times.
However, since the SRT performance division, which was briefly a standalone brand that offered the Viper to the world, has been dissolved last month by the FCA-PSA merger we call Stellantis, expecting the nameplate to return in the said ten-cylinder form simply isn't reasonable.
Then again, an all-electric revival seems like a more likely pathway and, even though there has been no official word on this, renderings like this one can help us visualize such a machine.
The obvious connection between the Vipers of the past and this digital creation comes via the proportions, while styling nods are more limited than in the case of other digital efforts of the sort.
For instance, the roof, with its somewhat rounded shape and its limited size, might just serve as such a tribute, while the front splitter brings the said Gen V to mind.
Then again, designer Craig Kember, who came up with this exercise outside business hours (that part of his schedule is dedicated to Toyota), introduced plenty of modern styling cues. And the sleek headlights, air intakes, and all, along with the air channels located behind the front wheels serve as prominent examples.
There's no side exhaust in sight, and since we can't glance at the vehicle's posterior, we'll go ahead and assume this is an electron juice sipper.
Now, we can't talk Stellantis and electric supercars without reminding everybody that next year will bring us the all-electric version of the Maserati MC20. And with its design expected to sit pretty close to that of the suck squeeze bang blow model we've already met, there would certainly be room for more proposals of the sort in the company's portfolio.
