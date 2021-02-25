Manny Khoshbin Showcases New Ford GT Heritage Edition, Learns How to Use it

A couple of days ago, we showed you a video of Manny Khoshbin taking delivery of his brand-new Ford GT Heritage Edition. Now, Manny has taken the car out for a spin and over to a Ford specialist to get some proper training on how to use it. We're basically getting a cool, 25-minute in-depth look at the GT's most important features.
In case you're planning to buy a Ford GT soon, this video will teach you a few valuable things. Like how to open the door without getting the handle stuck or how to cope with the button layout on the steering wheel, which, in Manny's own words, looks "intimidating."
He also gets instructions on how to check the engine oil and how to put the transmission into Drive in order to push the car when the engine isn't running. And did you know that the Ford GT has cup holders? Yes, they're hidden on the lower passenger side area of the center console. They're lightweight, and they pop-up easily when you need them.
If you're a supercar nut, this is a must-see video. Not only it showcases some cool items you might not know about, but it also explains why some features where designed in a certain way. There's also some info on things you shouldn't do. For instance, in order to check the oil, you shouldn't let the engine run for more than three minutes.
As a brief reminder, Manny's Heritage Edition model is a 2021 version that pays tribute to the 1966 Daytona-winning Ford GT40 driven by Ken Miles. Just like Miles' race car, it's painted white and features red and black (carbon-fiber) detailing on the front hood, doors, and roof.
The Heritage Edition benefits from the mechanical upgrades that Ford introduced for the 2020 model year. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine features new pistons, more powerful ignition coils, and revised engine tuning with a broader torque band to generate 660 horsepower, 13 more than the pre-2020 Ford GT. The supercar charges from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in exactly three seconds and reaches a claimed top speed of 216 mph (348 km/h).
