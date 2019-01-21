Gulf Racing Theme Ford GT Heritage Edition Sells for $2.5 Million

Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate

It was an insane weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, where millions of dollars were spent on the hottest cars of the moment. 17 photos



For the Blue Oval, the value of the GT500 was however dwarfed by another of its cars present at the auction, the GT, a model for which otherwise Ford has strict ownership rules.



A special version of the GT, called



It was then when Ford scored its historic runs in the world’s most famous endurance race. The GT40 won Le Mans four consecutive times, the ones in 1968 and 1969 being achieved with the same car, a GT40 with chassis number 1075.



The GT sold in Scottsdale was meant as a tribute to the Le Mans winning car and went for $2.5 million to Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports owner.



It comes complete with the No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors, a ghosted image on the interior door panels, a unique serialized identification plate, and exposed carbon fiber inside and out.



At the interior, the GT comes with seats wrapped in Alcantara. The same material is used to dress the instrument panel, pillars, headliner and steering wheel while contrasting blue and orange stitching is to be seen on the seats and steering wheel.



“The chance to become the owner of the first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition with famous Gulf racing colors is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said in a statement Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of global operations.



“More importantly, being involved in helping to raise much-needed funds and awareness for United Way will help them improve the lives of families in Michigan.”



