Gulf Oil 2006 Ford GT Heritage Is Virtually New, Shows Merely 2.7 Miles

Manufactured over two model years in just over 4,000 examples, the first generation of the Ford GT blends timeless exterior design with all-American grunt in the guise of a Modular V8 with a screw-type supercharger. A very different animal from the second-generation GT , the original also happens to be collectible because it’s a blue-chip investment. 10 photos



The special paintwork opens the list of extras, along with the forged-alloy wheels from BBS and Gunmetal Grey brake calipers. The only factory option that’s missing comes in the guise of a McIntosh stereo system. Originally delivered in Canada, the low-mileage GT in the photo gallery differs from U.S.-specification models through the daytime running lights, the heavier foam in the front bumper, and a protruding rear bumper spacer.



Heading to auction on May 22nd at Amelia Island, the vehicle is offered on consignment by



Also accompanied by a David Snyder oil painting of the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Gulf Oil-liveried Ford GT40, this ultra-clean machine develops a remarkable 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. A six-speed manual transmission developed by Ricardo sends the goodies to the rear wheels and helical limited-slip differential.



Capable of 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with the bone-stock tires according to independent testing rather than the manufacturer’s numbers, the GT is probably worth $550,000 if not $600,000 based on auction data from previous years. If you were wondering, the most expensive GT ever sold at auction hammered for $605,000 in 2015 for the third unit produced, a.k.a. chassis number 1FAFP90S75Y400003. Chassis number 1FAFP90S26Y400783 is the very definition of desirable thanks to 2.7 miles on the odometer, which works out to 4.3 kilometers. One of 343 units finished in the Gulf Oil racing livery for the 2006 model year, this blast from the not-so-distant past combines Heritage Blue with Epic Orange and four white roundels. Inspired by the Le Mans-winning GT40 bearing chassis number 1075, the mid-engine brawler is a three-option car.The special paintwork opens the list of extras, along with the forged-alloy wheels from BBS and Gunmetal Grey brake calipers. The only factory option that’s missing comes in the guise of a McIntosh stereo system. Originally delivered in Canada, the low-mileage GT in the photo gallery differs from U.S.-specification models through the daytime running lights, the heavier foam in the front bumper, and a protruding rear bumper spacer.Heading to auction on May 22nd at Amelia Island, the vehicle is offered on consignment by RM Sotheby’s with the original protective wrappings for the driver’s seat, door sills, and steering wheel. The pre-delivery windshield stickers are still attached. Furthermore, the sale includes all factory documents, keys, manuals, and a set of roundel numbers in the original box.Also accompanied by a David Snyder oil painting of the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Gulf Oil-liveried Ford GT40, this ultra-clean machine develops a remarkable 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. A six-speed manual transmission developed by Ricardo sends the goodies to the rear wheels and helical limited-slip differential.Capable of 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with the bone-stock tires according to independent testing rather than the manufacturer’s numbers, the GT is probably worth $550,000 if not $600,000 based on auction data from previous years. If you were wondering, the most expensive GT ever sold at auction hammered for $605,000 in 2015 for the third unit produced, a.k.a. chassis number 1FAFP90S75Y400003.

