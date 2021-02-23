Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of New Ford GT, Parks It Next to Bugatti Chiron

Packed with the most spectacular supercars launched over the last decade, Manny Khoshbin's garage is one of the greatest places to be right now. And the real estate billionaire just added the stunning Ford GT Heritage Edition to his stable.
Unlike the last car he bought, a Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition, which he got to drive home from the dealership, Manny had the Ford GT delivered to his garage. That's why there isn't much driving going on in the video. He takes delivery of the car outside the building and then drives it into his huge garage, but we do get to hear the race-spec V6's aggressive note as he's parking it next to a Bugatti Chiron and a Veyron.
But needless to say, this specific limited-edition version of the GT looks fantastic thanks to its two-tone finish that combines white paint with a bare carbon-fiber front section, complemented by red stripes on the hood, doors, and roof. This is one of four Heritage Edition models and pays tribute to the 1966 Daytona-winning Ford GT40 driven by Ken Miles. That's why it features "98" racing roundels on the doors.
The Heritage Edition also benefits from the mechanical upgrades that Ford introduced for the 2020 model year. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, for instance, features new pistons, more powerful ignition coils, and revised engine tuning with a broader torque band. As a result, the V6 now generates 660 horsepower, 13 more than the pre-2020 Ford GT. That's enough to send it flying from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in exactly three seconds, on its way to a claimed top speed of 216 mph (348 km/h).
Pricing for the 2021 Heritage Edition remains a mystery to us mortals, but it's safe to say that it adds a hefty premium to the GT's $500,000 sticker. Given that Khoshbin had his GT fitted with $30,000 worth of carbon-fiber wheels, paying more than half a million dollars for a car isn't an issue.
Hit play to watch the GT Heritage Edition being unloaded off a truck as Manny moves some of his supercars to make room for this new purchase.
