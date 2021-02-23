Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of New Ford GT, Parks It Next to Bugatti Chiron

More on this:

1 Gulf Oil 2006 Ford GT Heritage Is Virtually New, Shows Merely 2.7 Miles

2 Ford GT Becomes Even Crazier With Second Attempt at Timeless Le Mansory Glory

3 This 2019 Ford GT Was Barely Driven by a 6-Time IndyCar Champion, Can Be Yours

4 This 2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition Got Away by a Hair Under $1 Million

5 Here’s How the Second-Gen Ford GT’s Revolutionary Race-Inspired Suspension Works