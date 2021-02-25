2 Ferrari 488 Hybrid Mule Spied in Maranello, Can Run on Electricity Alone

1 Ben Simmons Loves Italian Exotics So Much, He’s Got a Whole Bunch Laying Around

More on this:

Ferrari 488 Pista Looks Stunning in Blu Elettrico

There was a time when a vast majority of Ferrari cars that left the Maranello factory were painted red. The iconic Rosso Corsa hue is a big part of Ferrari history, but the Italian company now offers a widely varied palette. And thank God for that because this 488 Pista is proof that bright blue Ferraris are downright stunning. 1 photo



So is Blu Elletrico a standard color? No. Ferrari's online configurator for the



The Historical section of the palette includes Blu Scozia and Blu Swaters. As a special color, Ferrari offers Blu Corsa. It's brighter than all the other blue hues available, but it's still not as rich and flashy as the Blu Elletrico. So where can you get the latter? Well, it's something you'll have to request through personal configuration sessions with your dealer or through the Tailor Made program.



Yes, this means the paint will be more expensive than the average Ferrari hue, but does it really matter when the car itself costs in excess of $250,000? And just look at this 488 Pista and how good the Blu Elettrico paint goes with the carbon-fiber aero elements and the yellow stripes and badges. With colors like this on offer, I wouldn't mind not seeing Rosso Corsa-painted Ferraris for the rest of my life. Except for classic models, of course. Because you can't beat a red



Yes, the 488 Pista is no longer available. The 488 GTB was replaced by the F8 Tributo in 2019, and Ferrari has yet to develop a successor to the Pista. However, the F8 is actually powered by the Pista's engine, so the performance is still there. But anyway, the Blu Elettrico that adorns this 488 is gorgeous and a solid argument to have your Ferrari finished in a color that's not the typical red, yellow, or black.So is Blu Elletrico a standard color? No. Ferrari's online configurator for the F8 Tributo shows six blue colors, but none of them are Blu Elletrico. There's the solid and dark Blu Pozzi and the metallic Blu Abu Dhabi and Blu Tour de France.The Historical section of the palette includes Blu Scozia and Blu Swaters. As a special color, Ferrari offers Blu Corsa. It's brighter than all the other blue hues available, but it's still not as rich and flashy as the Blu Elletrico. So where can you get the latter? Well, it's something you'll have to request through personal configuration sessions with your dealer or through the Tailor Made program.Yes, this means the paint will be more expensive than the average Ferrari hue, but does it really matter when the car itself costs in excess of $250,000? And just look at this 488 Pista and how good the Blu Elettrico paint goes with the carbon-fiber aero elements and the yellow stripes and badges. With colors like this on offer, I wouldn't mind not seeing Rosso Corsa-painted Ferraris for the rest of my life. Except for classic models, of course. Because you can't beat a red 250 GTO