Ferrari 488 Pista "Froggy" Shows Signal Green Spec with Carbon Wheels

While Ferrari F8 Tributo customers are rubbing their hands in excitement at the thought of having their beasts delivered, there's another 720 hp Prancing Horse that currently turns heads clicks on social media these days. I am, of course, referring to the 488 Pista, with the final examples of the track special reaching their homes.
Case in point with the Italian exotic that brought us here - this Fezza is the opposite of the they should only come in one color philosophy. So not only is the Pista dressed in Green, but also used a shade that screams at bystanders, namely signal green.
Whoever configured this mid-engined delivered considered that the said main hue is crazy enough, deciding to skip the stripes that adorn most Pistas.
As for the dark bits and pieces of the car, which generate a strong contrast, the ones that seem to draw the most attention are the roof and the wheels. Note that this Ferrari 488 Pista is gifted with the optional carbon wheels.
Now, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy the complete eye candy - it looks like the lighting conditions of the images are different, which makes for a good opportunity to remind everybody that Signal Green is a shade that doesn't have to rely on the sun in order to stand out.
In fact, this has been discussed on numerous occasions, with the most striking one in recent history involving Jay Kay's LaFerrari, which came in this color. By the way, the hypercar is no longer in the garage of the Jamiroquai front man.
Nevertheless, the shade we're talking about isn't reserved to Ferraris. For instance, here's how it looks when adorning the aero-sculpted styling cues of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS or the minimalist styling cues of a BMW 2002 Turbo.
Whoever configured this mid-engined delivered considered that the said main hue is crazy enough, deciding to skip the stripes that adorn most Pistas.
As for the dark bits and pieces of the car, which generate a strong contrast, the ones that seem to draw the most attention are the roof and the wheels. Note that this Ferrari 488 Pista is gifted with the optional carbon wheels.
Now, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy the complete eye candy - it looks like the lighting conditions of the images are different, which makes for a good opportunity to remind everybody that Signal Green is a shade that doesn't have to rely on the sun in order to stand out.
In fact, this has been discussed on numerous occasions, with the most striking one in recent history involving Jay Kay's LaFerrari, which came in this color. By the way, the hypercar is no longer in the garage of the Jamiroquai front man.
Nevertheless, the shade we're talking about isn't reserved to Ferraris. For instance, here's how it looks when adorning the aero-sculpted styling cues of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS or the minimalist styling cues of a BMW 2002 Turbo.