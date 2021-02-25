autoevolution
Hellcat-Swapped Jeep Gladiator Looks Great With 40” Tires, Hydro Blue Paint

25 Feb 2021, 15:25 UTC ·
Jeep made a few jaws drop yesterday with the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition. $73,500 excluding freight for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and a few mods such as the 2.0-inch lift kit is a lot of money, but America's Most Wanted 4x4 charges a lot more for a Hellcat-swapped Gladiator. Excluding the starting price of the donor vehicle, as in $33,565 excluding destination, AMW4x4 charges $58,995 for 707 force-fed horsepower.
The Hydro Blue-painted truck in the photo gallery costs even more because the list of upgrades includes Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires which measure 40 by 13.5 inches. Wrapped around Method bead-lock wheels, the rubber shoes are joined by Falcon piggyback shocks, a generous lift kit, eight-lug axles, and a Warn winch. In other words, you won’t be disappointed by this pickup off the beaten path, be it a mud-heavy trail or a dust bowl of a desert.

If you’re curious what $58,995 for the Hellcat swap alone gets you, the list opens with a three-year warranty for the conversion and 12 months for the labor. The crate engine is complemented by Hellcat-specific aid conditioning and mandrel-bent lines, heavy-duty transmission package, accessory drive, rear sump, oil filter and cooler, 3.5-inch exhaust system with federally-compliant cats, power control module, and an auxiliary fuel pump.

On top of those, Michigan-based America’s Most Wanted 4x4 adds a cradle kit with motor mounts, a starter, cold-air intake, power-steering cooler, smooth-boost valve controller, aluminum radiator, a cooling stack with an intercooler, windshield washer jug, transfer case input support housing, and the powertrain harness. The finishing touch? Well, that comes in the form of a security gateway bypass module with complete body control accessibility.

AMW4x4 can also replicate what Jeep has done with the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition, but it will understandably cost you a lot. $35,995 a lot, but that’s not all. If you want a Demon engine or the mighty Hellephant, those cost $68,995 or $98,995, respectively, for 840 or 1,000 horsepower.

