Straight-Pipe Ferrari Enzo Sounds Like V12 Thunder on the Road

Fly to America, buy yourself a Shelby GT500 , tour the country and get to drive a Ferrari Enzo right away - life is pretty good right now for supercar-loving YouTuber Shmee150. During his time in Miami, the lucky fellow made a stop at We Are Curated, where he checked out one of the coolest V12s of all time. 7 photos



Even in stock form, this sounds like a race car for the road, but this particular unit has been straight-piped, so it's absolutely deafening. With the cylinders at work, you can't even hear yourself think. It's probably also making a bit more than the official 660 horsepower, supposedly enough for 0 to 60mph in 3.1 seconds, but you won't see any reckless driving or drag racing in this video. Don't worry,



When the Enzo came out in 2003, you could expect to pay over $650,000 for such an exotic. But today, examples are going for upwards of $3 million, as owners are under no pressure when there are only 400 examples out there. It was unveiled during a time when Ferrari was on top of its racing game, so the supercar received F1 racing systems such as the carbon-ceramic brakes, paddle-shifter steering wheel, and the famous F1 gearbox. This is one of the talking points of the video because it's not exactly known for providing the smoothest changes.



We also can't forget to mention that there are other exotics in this 22-minute video, as this Miami collection also includes a variety of Diablos and Countaches and a small fleet of Jaguar XJ220s. Apparently, this is about half of what's in the whole United States.



