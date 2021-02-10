Shmee150 Buys a Green Shelby GT500 With Carbon Wheels, Already Has T-shirts Made

Shmee150 is one of the most prominent figures in the YouTube car community, especially when you're talking about the UK. Besides the trademark "hi guys, I'm Shmee" intro, he's known for constantly expanding his collection of cool cars, which as of this week includes the Shelby GT500, the most powerful Ford around.
People often wonder where Shmee gets his supercar money from. While his YouTube channel is quite large, having racked up almost 850 million views, that might not be enough to own and maintain several exotics. One possible answer is his online apparel collection. If you've ever looked at car-themed socks, it's possible he was behind that product, especially if you're talking about blue socks inspired by the McLaren Senna (that he owns), which seem to be in a lot of Google ads these days.
And that could partly explain why the YouTuber bought this bright green Shelby GT500. Any Mustang has a kind of iconic, immediately recognizable shape. That's the kind of stuff that looks good on a T-shirt, and indeed we see one already prepared to go on sale on the Shmee150 store. It's not just shirts, though, as hoodies, drawstring bags, and mugs are all available.
On the other hand, this is something the British petrolhead wanted to do for a long time. As we reported last month, Shmee was invited to the launch event of the GT500 and at that time, he planned to buy one, do a tour of America for YouTube content and have it shipped to the UK, where it would join his other two Fords, the Focus RS hot hatch and GT supercar.
The most potent Ford pony currently available is powered by a 760 horsepower supercharged V8. The base price of $72,900 makes it quite a performance bargain, though it's not exactly built to the same standard as Shmee's past Ferraris and Astons. But as you can probably tell from the screenshots, that particular GT500 cost way more.
The listing was for about $110,000 because of one very important option that made the GT500 the talk of the town. There are other powerful muscle cars, but the Shelby top snake is the only one with the $18,500 Track pack which includes carbon fiber weeks. Of course, there are a few other options, but nothing as expensive.
