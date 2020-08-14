Gorgeous, Original 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Is Most Expensive Sold Online

The current health crisis may be forcing people to avoid crowded places and spend most of their time inside their home, but it has failed to put a damper on interest in classics. A new record has been set for the most expensive car sold online and, yes, it is a Ferrari.
Just a couple of months ago, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo set the record for the most expensive car sold at an online auction, fetching $2.64 million. Today, it’s a gorgeous, unrestored and in impeccable condition 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose that takes the crown.
Offered as part of the Geared Online auction from Gooding & Company, the 275 GTB changed hands for the impressive amount of $3.08 million, right in the original estimate of $2.75 and $3.25 million. It was described as a very “special” car that came with all original parts, including the original paint (Bianco, white) and beige leather interior, was in excellent condition and had never been offered at public auction before.
The well-preserved car was sold as new to an owner in Italy, where it remained until 1969. It was sold to a dealer in the U.S. next and would change owners a few more times until 1995, when it was welcomed into the collection of an anonymous collector from New Mexico, who offered it for sale. During this time, it traveled some 81,000 kilometers (about 50,000 miles) according to the odometer, and this figure is believed to be the correct mileage.
Perhaps the most impressive part about this Ferrari, aside from its all-original, excellent state was the fact that it was also one of the 40 Ferraris to come factory-equipped with improved torque tube driveshaft and six-carburetor intake. It also has a competition-style external fuel filler cap, which is very rare.
“Our first ever online-only sale was a great success for both our clients and the company,” David Gooding, president and founder of Gooding & Company, says of the auction. “The demand for quality cars has not faded during such uncertain times.”
The 275 GTB wasn’t the only Ferrari on the lot offered, or the only one to break records. Second spot went to a 2003 Enzo that fetched $2.35 million, followed by a 1995 Ferrari F50 at $2.13 million and a 1992 Ferrari F40 at $1.62 million.
