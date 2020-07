Designed by Ken Okuyama, who is responsible for the look of the original NSX and multiple high-speed trains, while having also penned his own creations , the Enzo was built between 2002 and 2004, with only 400 units of this company founder homage having been brought to the world - you'll find photos of the original in the second part of the gallery above.Despite the machine mixing an all-carbon construction with a majestic naturally-aspirated V12 producing 660 ponies, you'll find more than one improved incarnation of the Prancing Horse. So, while Maranello came up with the Enzo-based FXX custom racer (think 800 hp and crazy aero), German aftermarket specialist Edo Competition has built the Enzo ZXX Evolution As for the digital project that now sits before us, this traces its origins to the previous decade. That's when Khyzyl Saleem, one of the sharpest digital artists out there, created the virtual build in 2D form. And now that the industry has moved to 3D works, the gearhead has decided to upgrade his creation."Three years back I started this series called ‘The Untouchables’, basically a series of cars that people considered too sacred to touch, but I wasn't having any of that so decided to mess with a few. This Enzo was one of the 1st in the series all those years back, I finally re-made it in 3D! Made a few lil snaps of it but will do a fully detailed series later on!" the artist explains in the Instagram post below, which showcases the machine.Purists obviously won't agree with such a digital built and might also object to the OEM+ description of the machine. However, if we zoom in on the various styling additions, from the widebody to the wing, we'll notice chiseled lines that mimic those released by the factory, rather than all-out efforts like the one tuners usually introduce.The wheels? These make for a special delight, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the post.