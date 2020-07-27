Kymco’s Electric RevoNEX Is Set to go Into Production

5 The Most Expensive Ford Mustang Ever Was Just Auctioned for $3.85 Million

4 Here’s Another Chance to Own the Subaru WRX Sleeper From ‘Baby Driver’

1 One-Off Brand New Ferrari SP30 That Can’t Sell Is a Mystery Wrapped in an Enigma

Your Chance to Get a Ferrari Roma From Adam Levine and Do a Good Deed

Ferrari North America is again joining forces with the Save the Children organization, bringing superstar couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo on board. In the process, one lucky man or woman will get a brand new Ferrari Roma, the earliest to arrive in the United States. 5 photos



As Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America, explains in the video available at the bottom of the page, educational setbacks are among the many lasting effects of the still-ongoing health crisis. If previous events of the kind are any indication, Save the Children will be receiving a much needed boost in combating these setbacks.



In 2017, during its 70th anniversary “Leggenda e Passione” event, the Prancing Horse offered a LaFerrari Aperta for auction and raised some $10 million for Save the Children. This time, it’s hoping to encourage generous Ferraristas to enter a bidding war with help from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.



“Behati and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this unique project and ultimately help a charity that we are fully supportive of,” Levine says in a press release. “As so many other parents worldwide, during this time we have been focused first and foremost on taking care of our girls, and Save the Children is helping countless children and families with crucial education resources.”



Levine is a car enthusiast and a known Ferrarista himself. Over the years, he’s owned several newer models and classics, with the most outstanding being a 1966 330 GTC, a 1969 365 GTC, a 1971 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” a 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, a 1965 275 GTB/2. Most recently, he’s been seen driving a tailor made F12tdf.



Ferrari North America has agreed to auction the Roma for a very good cause, during the virtual gala that Save the Children will be hosting this fall. All proceeds from the sale will go towards offering support to America’s most vulnerable communities in order to be able to continue the educational process, including parents, teachers and caregivers.As Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America, explains in the video available at the bottom of the page, educational setbacks are among the many lasting effects of the still-ongoing health crisis. If previous events of the kind are any indication, Save the Children will be receiving a much needed boost in combating these setbacks.In 2017, during its 70th anniversary “Leggenda e Passione” event, the Prancing Horse offered a LaFerrari Aperta for auction and raised some $10 million for Save the Children. This time, it’s hoping to encourage generous Ferraristas to enter a bidding war with help from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.“Behati and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this unique project and ultimately help a charity that we are fully supportive of,” Levine says in a press release. “As so many other parents worldwide, during this time we have been focused first and foremost on taking care of our girls, and Save the Children is helping countless children and families with crucial education resources.”Levine is a car enthusiast and a known Ferrarista himself. Over the years, he’s owned several newer models and classics, with the most outstanding being a 1966 330 GTC, a 1969 365 GTC, a 1971 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” a 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, a 1965 275 GTB/2. Most recently, he’s been seen driving a tailor made F12tdf.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.

load press release