Ferrari 812 Looks Superfast Riding These Glossy Black Wheels

Looks can be deceiving, but certainly not when you are dealing with a red Ferrari. It does not get more conventional than that, but people really love the association between the Prancing Horse and its iconic “Rosso Corsa” (Racing Red) shade. Then, if you want to keep this and still deviate from the norm, there is only one way – treat yourself to a set of shiny new wheels.
The Miami-dwelling specialists from Vossen Wheels are not taking summer for granted or as a three-month long vacation, so they are back with a new presentation. The Ferrari 812 Superfast we see here belongs to Instagram user @miami_coto and was used to highlight Vossen’s high-end Forged EVO-4R model series.
The fitment was done by the specialists at MiamiAutoSport – though we are not entirely sure if they handled the Novitec Suspension tuning as well or just the wheel change. Anyways, the lowered stance befits this Italian flagship that is set to hang out alongside its owner in South Florida from now on.
We have no technical details concerning the exact number of inches lost in the Novitec suspension retune process, but the 812 does look even more Superfast like this. As far as the Vossen Wheels Forged EVO-4R is concerned, this is the flagship monoblock version of the Evo series, available in 19 to 24-inch in diameter and 8.5" to 13" in terms of width.
The company promises a multitude of personalization options with a range of 48 custom colors, befitting anything from hypercars to off-road trucks. Of course, this high-end alloy does not come cheap, starting at $2,200 EA. The Ferrari 812 Superfast owner went for the 21x10 (front) and 22x12.5 (rear) size with a classic solid gloss black finish.
This lends the Italian supercar a truly understated appearance and offers a very nice contrast to the body’s vibrant red color. Naturally, the V12-powered Prancing Horse is no slouch, hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in less than three seconds thanks to its 800 hp stable under the hood.
