Brough Superior Lawrence Revealed, 188 of Them to Be Made for $80,000 a Pop

Had the EICMA 2020 event taken place last year in Italy, the world would have been treated to what is described by its makers “the most high-end motorcycle of the world” a lot sooner. Things being as they are, we had to wait until our calendars showed March 2021 to get a taste of what is the Brough Superior Lawrence.
Last we heard of Brough Superior, it were in cahoots with Aston Martin for the creation of the AMB 001, a twin-turbocharged 180-kg (97-lb) monster on two wheels good for 180 hp. But this thing we have here is all Brough, and no one else.
There are presently four bikes in the bike maker's portfolio, including the said AMB 001. But there’s another bike that represents the core of the company, and that is the S.S.100. Based on that, Brough revealed the Lawrence on the first day of March.
Its name is an ode to the famed Thomas Edward Lawrence, better known to the world as Lawrence of Arabia, and owner of several Brough motorcycles during his lifetime. But that’s where all connections to the past on this insane machine end.
Based on the S.S.100, but clothed in an abundance of titanium (frame), carbon fiber (body), and aluminum (front and rear suspension, wheels), the bike is powered by a 997cc water-cooled V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed transmission and rated at 87 Nm (64 lb-ft) of torque.
Brough will be making this bike in very limited numbers. To be more precise, 188 of them would be assembled by hand, a number chosen to echo Lawrence’s birth year, 1888. Sure, they could have decided to make 1,888 of them, but at €66,000 a pop (that would be more or less $80,000 at today’s exchange rates), they could have proven extremely difficult to sell.
You can find all the details on the new Brough Superior Lawrence by following this link.
