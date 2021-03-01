Someone Dropped a Corvette V8 Engine Into a Cab-Over Jeep FC and You Can Buy It

Jeep may be known for SUVs and trucks like the CJ, Wrangler, Gladiator, and Wagoneer, but it also built a cab-over hauler from 1956 to 1965. At the time, the automaker offered a V8 version on top of the usual inline-four and six, but it wasn't particularly powerful. A Jeep nut just fixed that by dropping a Corvette V8 engine under its cab.
Probably the most unlikely Jeep to get a high-power V8 swap, this ratted FC from 1957 was originally fitted with the 3.7-liter "Super Hurricane" inline-six. That's a fancy name for an engine, but a hurricane it was not. Rated at 115 horsepower, it barely pushed the FC to a top speed of 45 mph (72 kph). The owner of this FC170 wanted to change that, so he threw away the inline-six for a V8.
And not just any V8. The 5.4-liter heart under the seats comes from a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette. Not only that, but it's been reworked and delivers more oomph than the stock unit. Chevy offered the C3 Corvette with a small-block V8 rated at either 300 or 350 horsepower, whereas the 5.4-liter in the FC cranks out 400 horses. A massive figure for a cab-over truck.
And don't let the beat-up exterior fool you. It hides a heavily upgraded powertrain that also includes a TH400 transmission with only 5,000 miles (8,046 km) of use, a Dana rear end from a heavy-duty Ford truck, front steering dampers, and a custom driveshaft. It's also been converted to rear-wheel drive and fitted with power steering, front disc brakes, and new fuel and cooling systems.
It's a proper muscle truck now, even though it might still be difficult to handle at high speed given the cab-over layout. The owner says the FC will easily hit 70 mph (112 kph), but notes that he "didn't have the guts to take it further." Still impressive given that the FC was primarily developed for corporate and municipal use.
If you fancy owning one of the most hardcore Forward Control Jeeps ever built, it's being auctioned off on eBay. You can bid until Sunday, March 7, but you'll have to do better than the current $12,700 bid. Restored Forward Control models from the late 1950s usually fetch sums in excess of $20,000, so let's see if this modded truck will beat that.
