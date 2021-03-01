Someone Dropped a Corvette V8 Engine Into a Cab-Over Jeep FC and You Can Buy It

Jeep may be known for SUVs and trucks like the CJ, Wrangler, Gladiator, and Wagoneer, but it also built a cab-over hauler from 1956 to 1965. At the time, the automaker offered a V8 version on top of the usual inline-four and six, but it wasn't particularly powerful. A Jeep nut just fixed that by dropping a Corvette V8 engine under its cab.

7 photos