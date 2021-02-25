This 700-Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

5 Modified 1975 Corvette C3 Frankenstein Drove in Death Race 2000 Goes on Auction

4 Hand-Painted Animal Print 1971 Corvette C3 Available on eBay, It's a Fashion Icon Wannabe

3 This C3 1968 Corvette Convertible “Time Capsule” Is One of the First Ever Made

2 This 1971 Corvette Barn Find Has Already Been Saved, Its Future Is in Your Hands

More on this:

Modded C3 Chevy Corvette With 427ci V8 Will Bust a Wheelie While Looking Thicc

The third-generation Chevrolet Corvette ranks highly among the nameplate’s most beautiful iterations ever. It was styled after the Marko Shark II concept, which back in 1965 looked like something out of a modern-day bespoke atelier. 12 photos



Mechanically, the



Fast-forward to the 1981 model year, and you’ll find that the C3’s front and rear bumper covers were restyled, and so was the hood. Of course, you’ll be hard-pressed to notice such changes on this particular car, which will get auctioned off through



This is a very aggressive-looking C3, featuring a redesigned exterior (body kit) with wider fenders, a large rear wing, and a hood cut-out on top of the



Other novelties include the B&M Turbo 400 automatic gearbox, LS6 rectangular port heads, 11.5:1 Keith Black Pistons, polished tunnel ram, dual 750 CFM Edelbrock carburetors, TCI 3500 stall converter, Hooker headers, a Flowmaster exhaust system, and wheelie bars for good measure - you know your car means business



The interior, meanwhile, looks completely stock, and the upholstery is in pretty good shape. However, we wouldn’t blame you for preferring a more toned-down cabin; all that red might make some people a little bit anxious. When the C3 Vette went into production, it didn’t have the concept’s massive fenders, but the overall shape was still very similar, and so it went on to conquer both hearts and minds as somewhat of a cult classic. The C3 was only the second Corvette to carry the Stingray designation, although only for the 1969-1976 model years. After that, GM pulled the plug on the moniker, resurrecting it along with the C7-generation model, nearly 40 years later.Mechanically, the third-gen Vette had the same chassis as its predecessor, featuring a slightly revised fully independent suspension, as well as four-wheel disc brakes.Fast-forward to the 1981 model year, and you’ll find that the C3’s front and rear bumper covers were restyled, and so was the hood. Of course, you’ll be hard-pressed to notice such changes on this particular car, which will get auctioned off through Mecum next month, March 18-20.This is a very aggressive-looking C3, featuring a redesigned exterior (body kit) with wider fenders, a large rear wing, and a hood cut-out on top of the 427-ci (7.0L) big-block V8 unit. Not a bad look; if you're auditioning for Mad Max, that is.Other novelties include the B&M Turbo 400 automatic gearbox, LS6 rectangular port heads, 11.5:1 Keith Black Pistons, polished tunnel ram, dual 750 CFM Edelbrock carburetors, TCI 3500 stall converter, Hooker headers, a Flowmaster exhaust system, and wheelie bars for good measure - you know your car means business when it can do wheelies The interior, meanwhile, looks completely stock, and the upholstery is in pretty good shape. However, we wouldn’t blame you for preferring a more toned-down cabin; all that red might make some people a little bit anxious.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.