1969 Corvette 427 Drag Races 1973 Firebird 455 in Pure Stock Form

If this were a beauty contest, it would be over in an instant. The 1969 Corvette - or the entire third generation, for that matter - is one of the sexiest cars ever produced, so the 1973 Pontiac Firebird is definitely no match for it.
Not that there's anything wrong with the Firebird's looks. As muscle cars go, the Pontiac is up there with the best, and the Formula looks even more aggressive thanks to that pair of air scoops (non-functional, sadly) on the hood. They might not help with aerodynamics, but they sure score for the artistic impression.
The Corvette C3 isn't a stranger to poor aerodynamics, yet its flaws only come out at night. Yes, we're talking about those pop-up headlights that enable the gorgeous silhouette of the C3 but manage to mess everything up the moment they're brought out of their hiding place. It's like Cinderella all over again.
However, beauty contests are rarely held on drag strips, and that's exactly where these two legendary cars find themselves. That means we should focus on other things if we're to guess a winner between the two, things like their engines, gearing, and traction.
Luckily, the competition they're taking part in is called the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race, which makes it a lot easier to know what to expect from both. So, we're looking at a 1969 Corvette C3 427 and a 1973 Pontiac Firebird Formula 455. This should be easy.
Except it's not. Knowing the displacement of their engines alone doesn't give us a clear indication of their power. The Chevrolet V8, for example, came in four different outputs ranging from 390 hp all the way to 435 hp. Well, the clip tells us it has a 390 hp L36, which is just as good as it should make for a close race with the Firebird.
The Pontiac itself hides a little intricacy. While it is a 455 Formula, it's not the Super Duty version. Instead of the roughly 314 hp that one made, this 455 falls just short of hitting 300 hp with a net output of 250 hp. As you know, power ratings from that era are pretty messed up, but the thing to take away from all this is that both these cars are pretty evenly matched.
Well, that shows very well in the way the three races go, with each winning one before going into the third and decisive round. The clip is over ten minutes long, and that's because it includes a rather hilarious presentation of the two cars. If you don't have time for that and want to skip straight to the races, go to the 9:20 mark.
