1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer With 5.3-Liter EcoTec L83 Swap Rocks 6” Lift Kit

Take, for instance, this lovely K5 Blazer . Instead of a good ol’ 350 with 175 horsepower, the EcoTec L83 in this one-off build flexes 355 horsepower and 382 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque. The 5.3-liter engine reportedly comes courtesy of a low-mileage Silverado 1500 from the 2017 model year.Offered on Bring a Trailer with 750 miles (1,207 kilometers) on the clock, this blast from the past is gifted with a cold-air intake, a replacement fuel pump and, aluminum radiator with dual fans, and a Boyd aluminum fuel tank. Finished in ochre and white over a multi-tone interior, the soft-topped 4x4 is supplied with a hardtop and receipts for all the modifications.The transmission, a rebuilt 6L80, is joined by a replacement two-speed transfer case and replacement driveshafts. All in all, the underside is pretty clean although superficial rust is slowly building up on a few components.A chrome bumper up front is mirrored by a black bumper out back, polished exhaust outlets exit behind each rear wheel, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 go-anywhere tires are wrapped around 18-inch steelies with aftermarket covers. A 6.0-inch Rancho suspension lift kit helps the K5 Blazer tower over the unibody crossover that Chevy dares to call the Blazer nowadays.Equipped with manually-locking Warn hubs, this off-roader has also been upgraded with four-wheel disc brakes and a Wilwood master cylinder. The swing-out tire carrier with a matching spare is a highlight in its own right.Open the driver’s door, and the first element that captures your attention is the old-school check pattern on the seats. A family-style roll cage, retractable three-point seat belts, wood-rimmed steering wheel, black carpets, air con, power windows, and a modern Alpine stereo also need mentioning.With seven days of bidding left, the K5 Blazer in the following video currently stands at $5,000 although that doesn’t even cover the price of the engine.

