1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer With 5.3-Liter EcoTec L83 Swap Rocks 6” Lift Kit

Fifth-generation LT small blocks were introduced in 2013 for the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette. Soon after the big reveal, General Motors has adapted the all-aluminum V8 for pickup trucks, and these engines are starting to get popular with the restomodding scene as alternatives to the LS family.
Take, for instance, this lovely K5 Blazer. Instead of a good ol’ 350 with 175 horsepower, the EcoTec L83 in this one-off build flexes 355 horsepower and 382 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque. The 5.3-liter engine reportedly comes courtesy of a low-mileage Silverado 1500 from the 2017 model year.
Offered on Bring a Trailer with 750 miles (1,207 kilometers) on the clock, this blast from the past is gifted with a cold-air intake, a replacement fuel pump and ECU, aluminum radiator with dual fans, and a Boyd aluminum fuel tank. Finished in ochre and white over a multi-tone interior, the soft-topped 4x4 is supplied with a hardtop and receipts for all the modifications.
The transmission, a rebuilt 6L80, is joined by a replacement two-speed transfer case and replacement driveshafts. All in all, the underside is pretty clean although superficial rust is slowly building up on a few components.
A chrome bumper up front is mirrored by a black bumper out back, polished exhaust outlets exit behind each rear wheel, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 go-anywhere tires are wrapped around 18-inch steelies with aftermarket covers. A 6.0-inch Rancho suspension lift kit helps the K5 Blazer tower over the unibody crossover that Chevy dares to call the Blazer nowadays.
Equipped with manually-locking Warn hubs, this off-roader has also been upgraded with four-wheel disc brakes and a Wilwood master cylinder. The swing-out tire carrier with a matching spare is a highlight in its own right.
Open the driver’s door, and the first element that captures your attention is the old-school check pattern on the seats. A family-style roll cage, retractable three-point seat belts, wood-rimmed steering wheel, black carpets, air con, power windows, and a modern Alpine stereo also need mentioning.
With seven days of bidding left, the K5 Blazer in the following video currently stands at $5,000 although that doesn’t even cover the price of the engine.
