57-Mile 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is the Very Definition of a Time Capsule

A time capsule as the headline implies, chassis number CKY185F143789 is offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with the owner’s manual, sales documents, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean title. Finished in Grecian Bronze and Frost White over saddle vinyl and tartan fabric, this blast from the past features a three-passenger rear seat, heavy-duty springs, a Turbo Hydramatic automatic transmission, and a two-speed transfer case.Spruced up with 15-inch wheels featuring polished hub caps and flat-spotted Uniroyal Winter Patrol 78 tires, the body-on-frameis gifted with power steering, heavy-duty shocks, disc brakes up front, and drums for the rear axle. Fender-mounted K5 Blazer badging, a windshield antenna, and a removable hardtop also need to be mentioned, and they’re all original.The same can be said about the AM radio and floor-mounted shifter of the transfer case. Even the seat belts have that nostalgia factor that takes you right back to the summer of ’75 when life was a little more simple, which is why the K5 Blazer is likely to sell for big bucks. At the moment of writing, the highest bid stands at $45k with seven days left on the auction.Woodgrain trim, a two-spoke steering wheel that frames a 100-mph (160-mph) speedometer, and a locking glove box pretty much sum up the interior. Based on the specifications sheet, the original owner specified a heavy-duty radiator along with a 31-gallon (117-liter) fuel tank for the rather thirsty 350 engine.The small-block V8 motor with 5.7 liters of displacement was rated at 160 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) of torque between the 1973 and 1986 model years. 1987 saw the introduction of throttle-body injection, resulting in higher ratings of 210 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm).In anticipation of the sale, the Portland, Oregon-based dealership told Bring a Trailer that all fluids were replaced to ensure the vehicle’s roadworthiness.