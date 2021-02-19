The F1 Wasn't McLaren's First Road Car: Meet the Innovative and Ultra-Rare M6GT

5 Take a Behind-the-Scenes Close Look at Chevrolet's 2021 Daytona 500 Pace Cars

4 1934 Chevrolet Soul Chaser Can Be Your Mad Max Ride for $50 and Some Luck

2 1979 Chevy Silverado 4x4 Lifts Green Body and Orange Crate Engine Way up High

1 What’s So Special About This Custom 1953 Chevrolet 3100?

More on this:

57-Mile 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is the Very Definition of a Time Capsule

Based on the C/K pickup truck ladder-frame chassis, the K5 Blazer is extremely desirable nowadays. This 1975 model, which is loaded with options, is even more desirable than its peers because it’s been rustproofed and the odo shows just 57 miles (92 kilometers). 56 photos



Spruced up with 15-inch wheels featuring polished hub caps and flat-spotted Uniroyal Winter Patrol 78 tires, the body-on-frame SUV is gifted with power steering, heavy-duty shocks, disc brakes up front, and drums for the rear axle. Fender-mounted K5 Blazer badging, a windshield antenna, and a removable hardtop also need to be mentioned, and they’re all original.



The same can be said about the AM radio and floor-mounted shifter of the transfer case. Even the seat belts have that nostalgia factor that takes you right back to the summer of ’75 when life was a little more simple, which is why the



Woodgrain trim, a two-spoke steering wheel that frames a 100-mph (160-mph) speedometer, and a locking glove box pretty much sum up the interior. Based on the specifications sheet, the original owner specified a heavy-duty radiator along with a 31-gallon (117-liter) fuel tank for the rather thirsty 350 engine.



The small-block V8 motor with 5.7 liters of displacement was rated at 160 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) of torque between the 1973 and 1986 model years. 1987 saw the introduction of throttle-body injection, resulting in higher ratings of 210 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm).



In anticipation of the sale, the Portland, Oregon-based dealership told A time capsule as the headline implies, chassis number CKY185F143789 is offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with the owner’s manual, sales documents, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean title. Finished in Grecian Bronze and Frost White over saddle vinyl and tartan fabric, this blast from the past features a three-passenger rear seat, heavy-duty springs, a Turbo Hydramatic automatic transmission, and a two-speed transfer case.Spruced up with 15-inch wheels featuring polished hub caps and flat-spotted Uniroyal Winter Patrol 78 tires, the body-on-frameis gifted with power steering, heavy-duty shocks, disc brakes up front, and drums for the rear axle. Fender-mounted K5 Blazer badging, a windshield antenna, and a removable hardtop also need to be mentioned, and they’re all original.The same can be said about the AM radio and floor-mounted shifter of the transfer case. Even the seat belts have that nostalgia factor that takes you right back to the summer of ’75 when life was a little more simple, which is why the K5 Blazer is likely to sell for big bucks. At the moment of writing, the highest bid stands at $45k with seven days left on the auction.Woodgrain trim, a two-spoke steering wheel that frames a 100-mph (160-mph) speedometer, and a locking glove box pretty much sum up the interior. Based on the specifications sheet, the original owner specified a heavy-duty radiator along with a 31-gallon (117-liter) fuel tank for the rather thirsty 350 engine.The small-block V8 motor with 5.7 liters of displacement was rated at 160 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) of torque between the 1973 and 1986 model years. 1987 saw the introduction of throttle-body injection, resulting in higher ratings of 210 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm).In anticipation of the sale, the Portland, Oregon-based dealership told Bring a Trailer that all fluids were replaced to ensure the vehicle’s roadworthiness.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.