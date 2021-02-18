Ford Mustang GT 10-Speed Races Tuned Camaro SS Manual, Someone Bends the Knee

2021 GMC Jimmy Revival Is Possible With GMC Yukon Underpinnings

After reimagining the K5 Blazer on the fourth-gen Chevrolet Tahoe, a company from Arkansas has published a couple of sketches of the GMC Jimmy with Yukon underpinnings. From the classy lamps to the grille, chrome wheels, and two-tone paint, this design study blends retro flair with the capability of a ladder frame and the efficiency of a direct-injected V8. 16 photos



Teased and unveiled in 2019, the retromodded mashup is more than meets the eye. From the "CHEVROLET" script on the handsfree liftgate to the side indicator lights and chrome-finished mirror caps, it’s a proper homage that looks way more interesting in comparison to the Tahoe.



Milled door handles, one-piece door skins formed by hand with the lip folded around the door frame, chrome bumpers, and a crosspiece through the center grille also need to be mentioned. The liftgate skin is made from carbon fiber because the boding steel to aluminum is never a good idea. Another reason Flat Out Autos decided on carbon fiber is the weight-sensitive power actuator.



A set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A rubber shoes pretty much sums up the build, which can be spruced up with plaid seats or retro-inspired houndstooth upholstery. Excluding the donor vehicle and optional extras, each K5 Blazer conversion starts from $69,950, including parts, paint, and labor.



Considering that not much has to be changed to morph the



