Suzuki GSX-R750 "Major Tom" From Icon 1000 Doesn’t Care What Purists Think

Lastly, the GSX-R's inline-four was honored with a state-of-the-art exhaust system fabricated by Vance & Hines. The four-into-one module is topped with a Yoshimura muffler, but Tom’s biggest surprise remains its aftermarket NOS kit, if you ask me. If you happen to love custom two-wheelers as much as we do, there’s a fairly good chance that you’ve already come across some of Icon 1000’s spectacular machines. Over the years, autoevolution has covered many tasty exploits born under this workshop's roof such as a downright brutal Suzuki Katana and an otherworldly Ducati 900SS that goes by the name of " The Operator ," to name a couple.This time around, we’re taking a look at Icon’s extensive lineup to drool over yet another one of their incredible feats, namely a 1986 Suzuki GSX-R750 wearing a neat blend of Moriwaki and XR69 replica bodywork from Airtech Streamlining, along with countless aftermarket items. Before we dive in, let’s examine a few of the donor bike's main characteristics, shall we?In stock guise, the 1986 model from the Japanese manufacturer’s range is powered by a twin-cooledinline-four mill, with sixteen valves and a solid displacement of 749cc. At a whopping 10,500 rpm, the engine will gladly deliver up to 106 untamed horses, while a torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be accomplished at about 8,000 rpm. This wicked force is distributed to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission.Sure enough, this legendary beast remained a timeless classic in the hearts of many a rider to this very day, so it’s no wonder Suzuki still keeps the GSX-R name alive almost four decades after its debut. As for Icon 1000’s bespoke creature (dubbed ‘ Major Tom ’), the first thing you’ll notice is a fresh front fairing resembling that of endurance racing motorcycles from the ‘70s. Oh, and how could you possibly miss that unmistakable XR69 replica tail section sitting on the bike’s modified subframe?Portland’s moto masters transplanted the forks of a Kawasaki ZX-7R onto Major Tom’s front end to bring about a considerable improvement in the suspension department. Additionally, a Harley-Davidson V-Rod is responsible for supplying its hoops, subsequently tweaked to host a pair of custom wheel covers. Now, don’t you even get me started on the angular gas tank or that flawlessly upholstered quilted leather saddle.Lastly, the GSX-R's inline-four was honored with a state-of-the-art exhaust system fabricated by Vance & Hines. The four-into-one module is topped with a Yoshimura muffler, but Tom’s biggest surprise remains its aftermarket NOS kit, if you ask me.