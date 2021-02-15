“Ms. Dolly” 1965 Ford F-100 Has the Right 460ci BBF Soul for a Former Sheriff

We have seen many custom projects based on the ubiquitous F-100 go to extremes, but this one hits the Blue Oval sweet spot thanks to spending a lot of money and leaving all the details at the discretion of a seasoned hot rod specialist. Oh, and don’t think the Dolly Parton reference comes from the truck’s stance...
Instead, it turns out that Dave (the owner) and Bill Pope from Pope’s Hot Rods came up with the name for the truck after joking around with the singer’s renowned quote of “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” And believe it or not, they’re proud of “Ms. Dolly’s” nickname, so the truck even sports Parton’s signature on the side window.
For this spectacular build, life started as a local find by the owner, who explains “the reason I bought this truck (is that) years ‘65-’66 was my dad’s favorite body style of truck,” and wanted to have an example for both to enjoy together.
Interestingly, ever since it was acquired, the ‘65 F-100 has always sported a 460ci (7.5-liter) Big Block V8 (not original, of course) - but that’s about the only connection between the moment of acquisition and the decision to have it transformed... “much to the dismay of my financial advisor.”
That’s probably a thinly-veiled reference to the lady of the household and the fact that Dave must have used much of the money he saved during a 25-year stint with the local Sheriff’s office. Well, there are positive sides to the fact that he must have burnt cash in a virtual blaze of fire since he brought in Pope’s Hot Rods specialist help.
The Tennesse-based expert advised the owner on a decidedly great build that will easily impress a crowd without resorting to any styling tergiversation. Instead, the exterior got treated to a slight patina look specifically designed to make it seem “good from afar,” even though it’s actually “far from good.”
And that’s not all, because we’re also looking at a 460ci BBF (with FiTech fuel injection, check it out from the 6-minute mark), a Mustang II front end, four-link rear end, Explorer driveshaft, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Ford C6 automatic four-speed transmission, among others.
By the way, the red Coca Cola freezer (which is actually hiding the battery) in the bed is just the appetizer for the “Baboon butt red” interior that has been color-matched all over; Pope hasn’t just done the upholstery, but just about everything else is also red, including the 1940s-styled steering wheel!
For this spectacular build, life started as a local find by the owner, who explains “the reason I bought this truck (is that) years ‘65-’66 was my dad’s favorite body style of truck,” and wanted to have an example for both to enjoy together.
Interestingly, ever since it was acquired, the ‘65 F-100 has always sported a 460ci (7.5-liter) Big Block V8 (not original, of course) - but that’s about the only connection between the moment of acquisition and the decision to have it transformed... “much to the dismay of my financial advisor.”
That’s probably a thinly-veiled reference to the lady of the household and the fact that Dave must have used much of the money he saved during a 25-year stint with the local Sheriff’s office. Well, there are positive sides to the fact that he must have burnt cash in a virtual blaze of fire since he brought in Pope’s Hot Rods specialist help.
The Tennesse-based expert advised the owner on a decidedly great build that will easily impress a crowd without resorting to any styling tergiversation. Instead, the exterior got treated to a slight patina look specifically designed to make it seem “good from afar,” even though it’s actually “far from good.”
And that’s not all, because we’re also looking at a 460ci BBF (with FiTech fuel injection, check it out from the 6-minute mark), a Mustang II front end, four-link rear end, Explorer driveshaft, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Ford C6 automatic four-speed transmission, among others.
By the way, the red Coca Cola freezer (which is actually hiding the battery) in the bed is just the appetizer for the “Baboon butt red” interior that has been color-matched all over; Pope hasn’t just done the upholstery, but just about everything else is also red, including the 1940s-styled steering wheel!