New Family of Nissan Vans Coming With Electric Powertrains

The following might be considered a sort of development in this field, even if it is more specialized in nature: Nissan is making a new generation of vans for the European market, and fully-electric versions will be on offer.The Japanese carmaker announced the move at the end of last week. It said the future line of vans , whose exact names and specifications are to be announced later, would be based on a joint Alliance platform and would be produced at a facility in Maubeuge, France, together with the Renault Kangoo The range will make use ofpowertrains, but, just like the present-day e-NV200 does, all-electric drivetrains as well. Commercial and passenger vehicle variants in various sizes will be on the table.The currentvan uses the same battery pack deployed on the Leaf , providing a maximum range of 187 miles (301 km) in city driving. Charging can take from 40 minutes in fast charging mode to over 21 hours using a domestic plug.“This future van announcement is more evidence of the strong momentum building for Nissan in Europe as we continue to advance our Nissan NEXT business transformation plan,” said in a statement Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.“Manufacturing our future products together with our Alliance partner brings competitive advantages for both companies and is another example of our win-win strategy. While it is too early to give any detailed product information, our customers can be sure they will have a strong Nissan identity and continue our mission of making the all-electric driving experience a viable option for everyone.”