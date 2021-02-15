Blinged-Out Nissan Navara NP300 Aims to Impress F-150 Audience With Diesel Rolls

America isn’t the only hotspot for modified pickup trucks; it seems Malay-speaking nations in the Austronesian area also favor the ubiquitous Ford F-150. Not everyone is directing their passion towards the Blue Oval, though, as showcased by this turquoise-shaded Nissan Navara NP300 that apparently sought to impress F-Series-loving audience with its disco-looking diesel roller.
The Galeri Kereta channel on YouTube has resolved the language barrier issue with (almost perfect) subtitles for its latest episode (embedded below) and we’re glad these guys took their time time for westerners to know a little more about the local aftermarket scene.
This way, it was possible for us to enjoy the colorful sight of this rather unique Nissan Navara NP300, which has gone through numerous modifications - the owner even explains that he’s gone through 16-, two 18-, and another two sets of 20-inch rims. Right now, it packs huge tires (33-inchers built for off-road, although he claims he doesn’t go off the paved roads too often), 22-inch alloys, blue LED lighting in all the right spots, a 2-inch (5 cm) lift kit, and a tuned diesel mill.
The Navara (Frontier in other parts of the world) has a decidedly catchy turquoise/teal paint job (although it's stock orange, still seen underneath the engine hood, wasn’t too shabby either). It also makes sure to stand out in any crowd with carefully placed LED lighting, and we have a feeling the blue hue setup was carefully positioned to make the NP300 look even beefier than it really is.
Although Nissan sells the Navara/Frontier as a workhorse midsize truck, this time around, we’re probably dealing with something that seeks to have fun all day long. The owner even explains the truck was first lowered and has seen numerous modifications since acquiring it. Now, it seems that he decided to settle on the bling looks that would make green with envy a lot of socialites that have much more expensive trucks.
While the end result also looks pretty expensive, it seems the modifications weren’t done without some careful planning. For example, the 2-inch lift kit was acquired to make sure the beefier tires and rims have enough space to fit inside the wheel arches, not for the sake of throwing cash at the truck.
Naturally, the new setup has added a lot of weight, which is why the owner dropped the front and rear bumpers in favor of aftermarket parts and also upgraded the diesel mill hidden under the hood. Originally, the Navara was sporting 160 hp, but with a little help from an ECU tune and a few other subtle modifications, it’s now up to 220 hp. Not very much, but certainly enough to perform a few smoky rolling burnouts...
