Take a Behind-the-Scenes Close Look at Chevrolet's 2021 Daytona 500 Pace Cars

Chevrolet didn’t win the 2021 edition of the Daytona 500, with Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell taking a surprising victory in the #34 Love's Travel Stops Ford for the first time in his NASCAR career. Now, that doesn’t mean The Great American Race was devoid of the bowtie brand’s presence. After all, three different Chevy models acted as official pace cars for the main events: a C8 Corvette Stingray coupe, a Camaro SS 1LE, and the Silverado 1500 RST.
The company wanted to make sure its presence was felt throughout the numerous events and has now come up with a neat little behind-the-scenes conclusion video (embedded below) that allows motorsport aficionados to relive the action.
Fans can have the opportunity to hear a few insights about the Firebird 1 and the Harley J. Earl trophy from the 11:20 mark. Meanwhile, anyone interested in knowing what sets the Camaro ZL1 1LE and the Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series cars apart can jump to the 1:15 mark.
Better yet, tucked in between these motorsport-focused presentations is a closer look at the trio of NASCAR Pace Cars that headed out onto the racetrack to set the pace for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and the World Truck Series main events.
Three of the most popular Chevy models (well, the Camaro is down on sales, but we’ll give it a hall pass just this time) were there to entice the audience – the C8 ‘Vette, a Camaro SS, as well as the all-mighty Silverado RST.
Back when Chevrolet announced these three models would pace the three main races, we were left longing for more, and the company now lets us spend a few minutes with each of them, starting from the 6:10 mark. In order of appearance, the first on the “starting grid” was the Silverado truck, as the RST took care of Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Next was the Saturday NASCAR Xfinity Series representative, the Camaro SS, followed by the highly successful C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray that took care of the Cup event on Sunday. Interestingly, all three shared the same livery: a Rapid Blue paint job with bespoke black, white, and red pace car graphics.
By the way, the Camaro and Silverado were basically dressed up in an exclusive C8 color, which – according to the rumor mill – is going to trickle down on 2022 Camaros but not on the pickup truck, unfortunately.
