Take a Behind-the-Scenes Close Look at Chevrolet's 2021 Daytona 500 Pace Cars

Chevrolet didn’t win the 2021 edition of the Daytona 500, with Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell taking a surprising victory in the #34 Love's Travel Stops Ford for the first time in his NASCAR career. Now, that doesn’t mean The Great American Race was devoid of the bowtie brand’s presence. After all, three different Chevy models acted as official pace cars for the main events: a C8 Corvette Stingray coupe, a Camaro SS 1LE, and the Silverado 1500 RST.

