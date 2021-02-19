1969 Chevrolet C10 Selling for $120K, But Packs Goodies

In our day and time, paying close to or over $100,000 for a car is not something out of the ordinary. There are many car brands going for around that much, from electric Teslas to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Look as hard as you’d like, though, and you’ll not find a single new Chevrolet even coming close to that.
The old bowties, on the other hand, often jump over the threshold. We’re talking about the collectibles, and at times customized ones that not only are they available on the pre-owned market for a sum people elsewhere pay for a three-bedroom apartment, but they have no problem selling, either.
The latest one we found to fit the description is a Chevrolet C10 truck, modernized and embellished enough to make the selling dealer, Shelton Classics, confident enough to ask $119,995 for it.
Of course, we’re not talking about a stock truck from the C/K family. This one was significantly modified to become an all-metal-looking apparition, cold on the outside, but seemingly very warm and comfy inside.
The truck is a two-tone affair, with most of the body coming in Sonic Titanium, while the roof displays a hue called Arctic Blizzard White. The body of the truck looks extremely smooth thanks to the tucked bumpers, and quite aggressive because of the raising of the bed by about three inches.
The interior is wrapped, naturally, in leather, and benefits from a Detroit Speed steering wheel and custom gauges on the dashboard.
The unnamed garage behind this build fitted inside most of the technology one would expect to have at their disposal today, including a Jensen head unit with back up camera, GPS and Bluetooth.
The engine bay holds an LS1 powerplant of unknown power in this configuration, working by means of a 4-speed automatic. The powerplant, which has some 1,000 miles of use on it since fitted on this truck, is a beauty to look at, being partially covered in a color called Corvette Indigo Gold.
