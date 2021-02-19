1934 Chevrolet Soul Chaser Can Be Your Mad Max Ride for $50 and Some Luck

Aside from the overwhelming feeling of hopelessness the Mad Max universe gets us all hooked on, the franchise has a few more things going for it. One of the most important is, of course, vehicular warfare using machines so insane they have no place outside a post-apocalyptic world.
But this doesn’t mean we can’t find corresponding vehicles right here, in the age we live in. For instance, ever since Fury Road came out in 2015, people can’t help from comparing the stranger-than-usual real-life builds with the war machines used by Max Rockatansky, Furiosa, or Immortan Joe to go about their destructive business.
We instantly made the connection when first setting eyes on this here rat rod. It sure looks like a Mad Max machine, but it also comes with a name to match: Soul Chaser.
The truck is the work of an Arizona-based shop called RS Customs, and ran by a guy named Ray Strum. Most importantly, it is up for grabs, not through an auction and such, by but means of a raffle. In other words, anyone can get this thing for change, $50, provided luck is on their side.
The builder says this truck is officially registered as a 1934 Chevrolet. It uses most of the body that made up the original Chevy truck, only propped on top of the frame of a 1976 Blazer. The interior, although not available to see in the available photos, is supposed to have the dashboard of a nondescript DeSoto car, and room for two.
The thing rides high above ground thanks to the massive wheels and the suspension system fitted in there, and moves along under the power of a 454ci (7.4-liter) engine that is run through a 350 turbo transmission.
You can find details on how you can enter the raffle in the owner's Facebook post.
We instantly made the connection when first setting eyes on this here rat rod. It sure looks like a Mad Max machine, but it also comes with a name to match: Soul Chaser.
The truck is the work of an Arizona-based shop called RS Customs, and ran by a guy named Ray Strum. Most importantly, it is up for grabs, not through an auction and such, by but means of a raffle. In other words, anyone can get this thing for change, $50, provided luck is on their side.
The builder says this truck is officially registered as a 1934 Chevrolet. It uses most of the body that made up the original Chevy truck, only propped on top of the frame of a 1976 Blazer. The interior, although not available to see in the available photos, is supposed to have the dashboard of a nondescript DeSoto car, and room for two.
The thing rides high above ground thanks to the massive wheels and the suspension system fitted in there, and moves along under the power of a 454ci (7.4-liter) engine that is run through a 350 turbo transmission.
You can find details on how you can enter the raffle in the owner's Facebook post.