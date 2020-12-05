Legendary Mad Max Actor Who Portrayed Immortan Joe Passes Away Age 73

2020 takes its toll on yet another well-respected actor, 73 years old Hugh Keays-Byrne from Australia. If his real name doesn't ring a bell, you might know him better for the roles of Toecutter or Immortan Joe in the Mad Max series.
He made a name for himself as the villain in these movies, and you're bound to have seen him, even if you were born in the '70s or after the year 2000, as he's always had some form of machine to drive or ride as he struck fear in the hearts of viewers worldwide.
He was one of the stars of the movie Stone (1974), which portrayed an outlaw motorbike gang becoming the target of a string of murders. A movie that may not have been much of a commercial hit, but it did have about 30,000 riders showing up for its 25th anniversary.
Probably one of his most memorable first appearances was in the first Mad Max movie in 1979, where he played the role of Toecutter, once again part of an outlaw motorcycle gang, but this time as their leader, riding a black Kawasaki Z1000.
Those of you that came into the world late must have at one point heard about Immortan Joe, the warmongering villain of a dystopian Fury Road Outback, and probably one of the most impressive baddies of the 21st century.
For this role he switched from 2 wheels to, well, 6 of them, as he is now behind the wheel of the ludicrous Gigahorse, a 1,200 horsepower Cadillac stacked upon another Cadillac - an apocalypse war machine packing a V16 setup under the hood, built out of two V8 engines!
"I am your redeemer. It is by my hand, you will rise, from the ashes of this world!" is one of the many spine-shivering phrases uttered by the Mad Max: Fury Road villain.
We bid you farewell and rest in peace Hugh Keays-Byrne!
