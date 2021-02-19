1979 Chevy Silverado 4x4 Lifts Green Body and Orange Crate Engine Way up High

Although Chevrolet’s third generation of the C/K series was actually called the “Rounded Line,” in popular culture, these pickups are being remembered as the “Square Body” trucks. That’s in addition to being the first to make use of the well-known Silverado nameplate from 1975, not to mention the fact they’re extremely popular for lifted custom projects.
Just like there are slim chances of seeing a bespoke first- or second-generation Chevy C10 that hasn’t been lowered and/or bagged, you’re also going to encounter lifted Square Body trucks more often than not. And this 1979 Silverado isn’t going against the tide, quite the contrary – it makes sure it can survive a river crossing with ample room to spare.
As far as cool trucks are concerned, if you’re looking for one that has a bit of everything, we’d be surprised to see a more compelling unit than the green one we’re looking at right now. The pristine looks are a given since the Silverado comes with a fresh body-off restoration and hasn’t even completed 4,000 miles (around 6,400 km) since.
Its imposing size is made all the more apparent by the bright paintwork and chromed trim pieces. Naturally, riding on a meaty set of 35-inch Mickey Thompson tires wrapped around 15-inch, deep-dish chromed wheels is also helpful, along with the pièce de résistance - the towering 4-inch (101-mm) Skyjacker Suspensions lift kit.
One might find it surprising, but according to the details shared by the consigner, the Shamrock Green color was the original option from the factory. Other interesting tidbits include the “cowl induction” hood decal that would be more appropriate on a classic muscle car.
The truck does share a performance connection with the latter variety, though, because under the hood resides a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 crate motor treated to a four-barrel carburetor, MSD ignition, headers, and chromed valve covers.
Working in conjunction with a TH350 automatic transmission, it sends power to the 4x4 system, which should make short work of anything thrown at it with help from the Warn front axle locks.
Last but not least, this truck has a Rhino-lined bed, while inside the cabin the future owner will be greeted by a black-refurbished atmosphere, newly installed AutoMeter Competition Instruments gauges, and a matching-black bench seat. If you want it, you must be willing to pay the $32,900 asking price.
